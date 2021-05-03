Pierce, Neb. — Boone Central girls and Battle Creek boys take the Mid-State Conference titles at the Mid-State Conference track and field meet in Pierce, Nebraska Saturday.
Boone Central tallied 103 points to win the girls title. O’Neill placed second and Battle Creek third. Hartington Cedar Catholic placed sixth with 42 points, and Crofton eighth with 21.5 points.
In the boys team competition, Battle Creek tallied 110 points for the title. Pierce placed second and Boone Central third. Hartington Cedar Catholic tallied 64 points for fifth, and Crofton 14 for eighth place.
Laney Kathol of Cedar Catholic won two events, the 400 and 800-meter runs. Kathol recorded a 1:00.66 in the 400-meter and a 2:32.78 in the 800-meter. Crofton picked up one event win in the girls competition, with Jayden Jordan taking the pole vault at 8-6.
Cedar Catholic’s Grace Reifenrath won the preliminaries (26.81) of the 200-meter, but placed second in the finals (26.45), behind Zelie Sorensen of O’Neill. Sorensen set the meet record in the finals of the 200-meters with a time of 25.59.
Crofton’s Ellie Tramp and Allie Dahl qualified for the finals of the 100-meter hurdles, with Dahl placing seventh (17.77) and Tramp eighth (17.79) in the finals. Tramp also placed third in the 300-meter hurdles (50.71). Caitlin Guenther took sixth in the triple jump (13-2.25) for Crofton.
In the boys competition, Carson Noecker won both the 1,600 (4:41.07) and 3,200-meter (9:44.78) runs for Cedar Catholic. The 3,200-meter time is a meet record by over a second. Noecker also ran in the first place 4x800-meter relay (8:33.78) for Cedar Catholic. Connor Arens of Crofton placed second in the 800-meters (2:10.37) and fourth in the 3,200-meter run (11:01.59).
Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Alex Kuehn placed second in the 400-meters (52.53) and ran the anchor leg of the third place 4x400-meter relay team (3:35.73) for Cedar Catholic. Carson Arens ran on both the third place 4x400 team and the first place 4x800 team. Carson Arens placed third in the high jump (6-0). Jaxson Bernecker took home second place in the triple jump (41-1) for Cedar Catholic.
