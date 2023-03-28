Mount Marty dropped a 6-1 decision to Augustana in college men’s tennis action on Monday.
Ignacio Gomez scored a singles win for the Lancers, beating Gavin Schmidt 7-5, 6-4. The Lancers also won one of three doubles matches, as Heinrich Lindeque and Jeronimo Wagner beat Augustana’s Henry Dornbusch and Joseph Plachy 7-6.
Mount Marty travels to Midland on Friday.
SINGLES: 1. Henry Dornbusch (AU) defeats Heinrich Lindeque, 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; 2. Meg Siritaworachan (AU) defeats Jeronimo Wagner, 6-4, 6-3; 3. Joseph Playchy (AU) defeats Marcos Moreno, 6-0, 6-2; 4. Tyson Cowger (AU) defeats Keaton List, 6-2, 6-1; 5. Clayton Poppenga (AU) defeats Zach Gonsor, 6-1, 6-0; 6. Ignacio Gomez (MMU) defeats Gavin Schmidt, 7-5, 6-4
DOUBLES: 1. Heinrich Lindeque/Jeronimo Wagner (MMU) defeats Henry Dornbusch/Joseph Plachy, 7-6; 2. Meg Siritaworachan/Tyson Cowger (AU) defeats Daniel Anderico/Ignacio Gomez, 6-2; 3. Clayton Poppenga/Christian Cortinas (AU) defeats Marcos Moreno/Keaton List, 6-2
