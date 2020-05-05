EDITOR’S NOTE: Struck graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1979 and began teaching fourth grade in Centerville. He later earned his Specialist Degree from USD and became a principal in the Yankton School District in 1992, and has been serving as a principal at Webster Elementary and Lincoln Elementary ever since. He is retiring this spring.
I grew up on a family farm approximately 30 miles northwest of Sioux Falls. I worked with eight brothers, six sisters, and mom and dad to do the things that needed to be done on our farm. I’m not sure if mom and dad had all the different livestock on our farm so that they could feed and clothe us properly or if it was to keep all of us busy. Each of us had a role to play to ensure that the milk cows, beef cows, pigs, and chickens were fed and cared for each day.
When school was out each spring, our milk cows had to be herded in the ditches along our gravel roads as we did not have enough pasture for both our stock cattle and our milk cows. My brothers and I shared the responsibilities of keeping the cows in the ditches and out of our neighbors’ yards from 8 a.m. to noon each summer day. As soon as we could follow the rows, we spent afternoons in the early summer picking rocks from the corn and bean fields. When summer days got longer, we picked weeds from our bean fields and chopped sunflowers from the edges of corn fields. We also mowed hay and stacked bales we needed to haul. As the oats, barley, corn and beans grew taller, we sprayed weeds and cultivated the row crops.
It wasn’t all work and no play. We usually found time each day to play ball. We spent many days playing baseball in the small pasture just west of our house. In the fall, we played football in that same pasture. In the winter, we played basketball under a hoop fastened to one of our granaries. Needless to say, when we weren’t doing chores or working in the fields, we were usually playing some type of ball.
After I finished my third grade year, our country school closed. This meant that my siblings and I would be attending Montrose Public School. My mom thought it would be good for us to play baseball in town so that we could get to know other kids before we began school that fall. It wasn’t easy for her to persuade my dad that this was a good idea. How were we going to care for the livestock and crops with the boys running off to baseball practice and games two or three afternoons each week? My mom ultimately convinced my dad, and we began playing baseball that summer.
Our dad wasn’t always excited for us to stop work to attend baseball practices and games, but mom encouraged our participation. We certainly didn’t mind the break from work and looked forward to practices and games. Our baseball coach happened to be our high school principal, and he coached all the teams from pee wees through the Legion team. It didn’t take Pete, the name everyone called him, to realize that the country boys could play baseball. He noticed that we not only practiced during his workouts, but that we had been playing baseball for years with our siblings in the pastures and yards on the farm and were fundamentally pretty good at fielding, throwing and hitting. We didn’t take family vacations; baseball games and one tournament at the end of each season was the highlight of our summer.
Once our dad realized we could play baseball and still get all the work done, he allowed us to play other sports as well. We played football in the fall and basketball in the winter, but track was off limits. That was when dad needed us the most for spring planting. Since Montrose High School was a small school, I participated and practiced with my three older brothers during the football and basketball seasons.
Nearly all of us played three sports throughout our high school careers. Some of us continued to play for our local town baseball team for a few years and most of us continued to play softball for several years. Three of my brothers played in tournaments in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas on a softball team made up of former local baseball players. A lot of their opponents found out rather quickly that those farm boys from Montrose could play ball. They didn’t play in the highest league, but they won numerous softball tournaments while playing into their 30’s and 40’s.
My wife and I have three grown children. Each participated in sports from ages 7-18. I was fortunate to coach each of them during several softball and baseball seasons. Our family loves to spend time together at all types of high school, college, and professional sporting events. I am an uncle to more than 130 nephews and nieces. Most of them have participated in sports, whether it be at a small, rural school or a large high school. Several have been fortunate to play at the collegiate level.
I guess you could say that the love of sports continues in the Struck family. I guess it takes time to realize sacrifices parents make for their children. I’m thankful for the sacrifices our mom and dad made so we could participate in sports. Some parents are willing to make sacrifices for their children to enable them to have opportunities that they never had. Thanks mom and dad for our love of sports.
