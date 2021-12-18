SCOTLAND — Scotland built a six-point lead through three quarters and held on for a 56-54 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Stephen Johnson posted 15 points and four assists for Scotland (1-1). Dawson Bietz had nine points and three steals. Parker Hochstein added seven rebounds in the victory.
For AC-DC, Nolan Black Cloud had 14 points, six steals and three assists to lead the way. Rizon Clark netted 13 points. Julius Bruguier had 12 points and Mason Olson grabbed 11 rebounds for the Thunder.
Scotland hosts Burke on Tuesday. AC-DC is off until a Jan. 4 matchup against Gregory.
Scotland won the JV game 43-38.
AC-DC (0-4) 13 13 15 13 — 54
SCOTLAND (1-1) 13 17 17 9 — 56
McCook Central-Montrose 59, Bon Homme 49
SALEM — All five McCook Central-Montrose starters scored in double figures as the Fighting Cougars fought off Bon Homme 59-49 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Gavin Gordon led the balanced MCM attack with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Cody Miles posted 12 points and six steals. Owen Allen also had 12 points. Boston Katzer had 11 points, and Micah Van Ruler added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots in the victoyr.
Riley Rothschadl scored 12 points for Bon Homme. Landon Bares and Carter Uecker each had 10 points. Nate Hall added eight points and 10 rebounds.
MCM, 3-1, travels to Chester Area on Tuesday. Bon Homme, 1-1, travels to Winner on Dec. 28.
BON HOMME (1-1) 13 13 12 11 — 49
MCCOOK CENT.-MONT. (3-1) 15 20 10 14 — 59
