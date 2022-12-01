BERESFORD — The Yankton Bucks dropped a pair of matches to open the 2022-23 wrestling season on Thursday in Beresford.
Host Beresford-Alcester-Hudson beat Yankton 48-25.
Kanin Klentz (126), Landon Schurch (195), Aaron Larson (220) and Alex Jensen (285) won by pin for B-AH. Owen Serck (106) and Colton Stene (182) won by decision.
Dylan Sloan (138) and Shayce Platt (145) won by pin for Yankton, with Devon Coke (120) winning by major decision and Bret Snoozy (132) winning by decision.
In an Eastern South Dakota Conference match, Watertown topped Yankton 66-18.
Gage Lohr (106), Sloan Johannsen (120), Braden Le (126), Weston Everson (132), Markus Pitkin (152), Jackson Maag (182), Brock Eitreim (195) and Matthew Peters (220) each won by pin for Watertown.
For Yankton, Sloan and Shayce Platt each won by pin.
In the other match, Watertown beat B-AH 67-18.
Yankton competes in the Watertown Dual Tournament on Saturday.
Girls: B-AH Tri.
BERESFORD — The Yankton Gazelles went 7-1 in matches against Watertown in a girls’ wrestling triangular on Thursday in Beresford.
Monica Massey, Jaclyn Kyte and Nevaeh Leonard each went 2-0 with two pins for Yankton. Jett Yaggie went 1-1, with each match ending in a pin.
Yankton went 1-2 in matches, with Nevaeh Leonard scoring a major decision victory over B-AH’s Reese Olson. Olson pinned Kyte and Tayvn Valder pinned Yankton’s Massey in the other two matches.
B-AH went 3-2 against Watertown, with Valder going 2-0. Olson also earned a victory.
Other Area Boys
Bon Homme-Avon 53, Wagner 26
AVON — Bon Homme-Avon earned a 53-26 victory over Wagner in a season-opening matchup of wrestling rivals on Thursday.
Ryvr Larson (106), Caden Zomer (132), Isaac Crownover (215) and Devin Rucktaeschel (285) each won by pin for Bon Homme-Avon. Tyler Tjeerdsma (145) won by technical fall in the victory.
For Wagner, Karstyn Lhotak (120), Jhett Breen (152) and Brayden Kreber (170) won by pin. Gannon Knebel (182) won by technical fall.
Tri County Northeast 24, Ponca 6
PONCA, Neb. — The Tri County Northeast Wolfpack earned three pins to claim a 24-6 victory over Ponca in prep wrestling action on Thursday.
Bryan Isom (138), Charlie Watkins (152) and Garrett Tramp (170) won by pin for TCN. Kemper Carlson scored a 22-second pin at 220 pounds for Ponca.
Battle Creek 75, Cedar Catholic 6
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Battle Creek claimed a 75-6 victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic in prep wrestling action on Thursday.
Brek Thompson (182), Jacob Ottis (220), Ryan Stusse Jr. (113) and Logan Lutt (138) won for Battle Creek, which took advantage of eight open weight classes for Cedar Catholic.
Braeden Kleinschmit won by pin for Cedar Catholic at 145 pounds.
