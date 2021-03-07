CLERMONT, Fla.—Sophomore Ella Kubas posted the Coyotes’ top time in the Clermont Elite Cup, junior Maddie Lavin won Sunday’s Elite Development Race and Payton Ryz placed fifth in the NCAA Collegiate race to highlight South Dakota women’s triathlon at the Clermont Challenge this weekend at Lake Louisa State Park.
Kubas completed the course in 1:01:38.4 for 14th place in the Clermont Elite Cup. She posted the fastest time by an NCAA collegian amongst the three races. Kubas clocked 10:14 for the swim, 30:25 on the bike and 19:13 for the run. Her overall time was more than 30 seconds faster than her collegiate best in the fall of 2019.
Both sophomore Cass Dalbec and junior Sammy Whitting joined her in the elite field. Dalbec took 21st (1:05:45.5) and Whitting was 24th (1:07:45.5)
Lavin raced in a pair of EDR competitions on back-to-back days. She topped Sunday’s field with a time of 1:03:01.5. She completed the swim in 8:56, clocked 33 minutes even on the bike, and recorded a time of 19:13 for 5,000 meters. She improved five places and a full minute from Saturday’s race.
Ryz took fifth in Clermont’s NCAA Collegiate field with a time of 1:07:54.6. She was joined in the NCAA field by sophomore Teagan Shapansky in 28th (1:11:20.0) and sophomore Tessa Brennan in 36th (1:13:34.1).
South Dakota returns to action with the Sarasota USA Triathlon Elite competition next Saturday, March 13, held at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.
