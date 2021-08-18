We’re back!
The Yankton Quarterback Club officers -- eight passionate, supportive and sports-crazed community members -- have put together another winning game plan for the upcoming 2021-22 high school and collegiate athletic seasons, and we hope you enjoy what we have in store for you.
Organized in 1947 by Bob Burns and former Press & Dakotan sports editor Hod Nielsen, the long-standing Yankton Quarterback Club will hold its first weekly meeting and luncheon of the season (our 74th) on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at noon at JoDean’s in Yankton. As they always have been throughout our history, those gatherings are open to the public, and we encourage you to join us for lunch and hear about local sports. Each Wednesday from August to March, we gather – members and non-members, alike – to hear updates on Yankton High School football and to hear from a featured speaker, from area high school and college coaches.
Our featured speaker for the first gathering of the season will be Yankton High School football head coach Brady Muth, who will discuss the upcoming campaign for the Bucks and answer whatever questions you may have. Coach Muth, who will enter his fourth season as head coach this fall, will then provide a brief recap of the previous game and look ahead to that week’s matchup during his weekly presentations throughout the season.
As the members and guest speakers have changed over the years, Yankton Quarterback Club has remained steadfast in its support of local athletic teams and local athletes. In addition to the weekly luncheons, the Club once completed a program to increase lighting facilities and completed construction of a concessions stand at the old Crane Field. Our history also includes some rather well-known featured speakers at the Club’s year-end banquet, from the likes of ‘Red’ Grange, Joe Foss and Carroll Hardy.
Seventy-four years later, we’re still here and going strong, even in the face of what we’ve all dealt with in the past year and a half.
If you’re like us, such an opportunity to hear directly from the Bucks’ coach was something we all missed last school year when the coronavirus pandemic prevented us from holding Quarterback Club. We missed hearing those weekly updates. We missed hearing from coaches from Mount Marty University, University of South Dakota, South Dakota State University, Augustana University, University of Sioux Falls, as well as featured speakers from other organizations. And we missed our weekly get-togethers with other local sports fans.
But we’re back and ready for action!
In addition to myself (the ‘head coach’ of Quarterback Club), our other officers include Roger Smith (‘director’), Bob Winter (‘backfield coach’), Ginger Larsen (‘receiver coach’), Chad Gordon (‘offensive coordinator’), Jeff Wolfgram (‘defensive coordinator’), Chuck Iverson (‘recruiting coordinator’) and Ryan Mors (‘recruiting coordinator’).
We hope you join us next Wednesday and we hope you consider becoming a member of Yankton Quarterback Club! For more updates on Quarterback Club, you can find us on Facebook and Twitter.
