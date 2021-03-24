Menno athletes swept the pole vault titles and earned one other victory at Wednesday’s Lancer High School Opener track and field meet, held at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Brady Fergen won the boys’ title, clearing 11-6. Two other Wolves earned top finishes, with Owen Eitemiller (11-0) second and Isaac Fergen (7-6) fourth.
Brady Fergen also finished fourth in the high jump (5-4). Tyler Massey also earned two top individual finishes, placing second in the 400 (57.59) and third in the triple jump (38-1 1/2).
Also for the Menno boys, Weston Freier placed fourth in the 400 (59.29) and Kadeyn Ulmer finished sixth in the 800 (2:21.82). The Wolves finished third in the 3200 relay (9:59.74) and fourth in the 1600 relay (3:57.92).
Sioux Falls Lincoln won all but two boys’ events, with no athlete winning two individual events.
Morgan Edelman won the girls’ pole vault, clearing 8-9. She also finished sixth in the 1600 (5:59.60) and ran on both of the Wolves’ fifth place relays, the 1600 (4:52.15) and 3200 (12:39.05) relays.
Also for the Menno girls, Raygen Diede won the shot put with a toss of 33-7. Bridget Vaith was fifth in the triple jump (29-10 1/2) and Layne Schmidt was fifth in the high jump (4-6) for the Wolves.
Lincoln’s Ellen Merkley won three events on the day, the 60- (7.80) and 200-meter (25.96) dashes, as well as the long jump (18-3).
TRACK & FIELD
LANCER HIGH SCHOOL OPENER
March 24 at Yankton
GIRLS’ DIVISION
60: 1, Ellen Merkley, Lincoln 7.80; 2, Ella Heinitz, Dell Rapids St. Mary 7.85; 3, Lauren Merkley, Lincoln 8.07; 4, Elizabeth, Jerstad, Lincoln 8.18; 5, Daniela Lee, Colman-Egan 8.26; 6, Josie Mousel, Colman-Egan 8.36
200: 1, Ellen Merkley, Lincoln 25.96; 2, Ella Heinitz, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26.09; 3, Elizabeth Jerstad, Lincoln 27.33; 4, Lauren Merkley, Lincoln 27.40; 5, Linnea Nesheim, Lincoln 28.24; 6, Josie Mousel, Colman-Egan 28.26
400: 1, Emma Sahly, Lincoln 1:04.52; 2, Emilee Fox, Mount Vernon-Plankinton (MVP) 1:05.11; 3, Reese Luze, Colman-Egan 1:05.67; 4, Olivia Baumberger, Colman-Egan 1:07.39; 5, Maria Baker, MVP 1:07.77; 6, Ella Ready, Lincoln 1:08.35
800: 1, Ali Bainbridge, Lincoln 2:25.00; 2, Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center 2:28.58; 3, Addalai DeKam, Lincoln 2:34.61; 4, Suri Schmidt, MVP 2:44.30; 5, Kasi Infield, Lincoln 2:44.65; 6, Hallie Schmidt, MVP 2:48.98
1600: 1, Radiana Simeonova, Lincoln 5:36.78; 2, Emma Thomas, Gregory 5:39.27; 3, Berkeley Engelland, MVP 5:44.96; 4, Suri Schmidt, MVP 5:57.57; 5, Kasi Infield, Lincoln 5:59.31; 6, Morgan Edelman, Menno 5:59.60
3200: 1, Hannah Dumansky, Lincoln 11:49.90; 2, Lila Batcheller, Lincoln 12:28.65; 3, Emma Thomas, Gregory 12:40.51; 4, Faith McPhillips, Tri-Center 16:08.83
60 HURDLES: 1, Joy Bilal, Lincoln 10.35; 2, Jesse Munkvold, Menno 10:37; 3, Jaden Franke, Tri-Center 11.08; 4, Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center 11.22; 5, Daniela Lee, Colman-Egan 11.53; 6, Nyomi Mahrt, MVP 11.86
1600 RELAY: 1, MVP (Emilee Fox, Maria Baker, Tessa Pickart, Berkeley Engelland) 4:21.10; 2, Colman-Egan 4:27.68; 3, Lincoln 4:30.60; 4, Tri-Center 4:35.66; 5, Menno 4:52.15; 6, Gregory 4:53.75
3200 RELAY: 1, Lincoln (Radiana Simeonova, Ali Bainbridge, Hannah Dumansky, Lila Batcheller) 10:06.27; 2, MVP 10:10.86; 3, Colman-Egan 10:52.52; 4, Tri-Center 10:59.12; 5, Menno 12:39.05
HIGH JUMP: 1, Josie Mousel, Colman-Egan 5-6.5; 2, Hope McPhillips, Tri-Center 4-10; 3, Clara Binstock, Lincoln 4-10; 4, Sara Croghan, Lincoln 4-10; 5, Layne Schmidt, Menno 4-6; 6, Elaina Rhode, Colman-Egan 4-6
LONG JUMP: 1, Ellen Merkley, Lincoln 18-3; 2, Olivia Baumberger, Colman-Egan 16-5; 3, Lauren Merkley, Lincoln 15-8; 4, Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center 14-3.5; 5, Cassidy Cunningham, Tri-Center 14-2; 6, Emma Southwick, Lincoln 13-7.75
POLE VAULT: 1, Morgan Edelman, Menno 8-0; 2, Rachel Bruggeman, Lincoln 7-9; t3, Lauren Holte, Lincoln; Elizabeth Boysen, Lincoln 7-3; 5, Hannah Berkhof, Lincoln 6-3
SHOT PUT: 1, Raygen Diede, Menno 33-7; 2, Clara Fink, MVP 33-6; 3, Cally Faulhaber, MVP 31-3.5; 4, Katie Stange, MVP 29-0.5; 5, Sarah Zino, Lincoln 28-10; 6, Norah Christiansen, Lincoln 28-9
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Sophie Siegel, Lincoln 32-4; 2, Joy Bilal, Lincoln 31-11; 3, Elizabeth Jerstad, Lincoln 31-7.5; 4, Tessa Pickart, MVP 30-2; 5, Bridget Vaith, Menno 29-10.5; 6, Hailey Larson, Colman-Egan 29-6.5
BOYS’ DIVISION
60: 1, Andy Blazevich, Lincoln 7.28; 2, Gavin Brison, Lincoln 7.45; 3, Kade Stukel, Gregory 7.47; 4, Philip Baker, Lincoln 7.55; 5, Isaiah Robinson, Lincoln 7.64; 6, Jack Smith, Lincoln 7.66
200: 1, Gavin Fischer, Lincoln 23.18; 2, Andy Blazevich, Lincoln 23.90; 3, Gavin Brison, Lincoln 24.31; 4, Easton Williamson, Colman-Egan 24.82; 5, Kade Stukel, Gregory 24.86; 6, Philip Baker, Lincoln 24.89
400: 1, Chase Johnson 54.82; 2, Tyler Massey, Menno 57.59; 3, Riley Deinert, MVP 57.65; 4, Weston Freier, Menno 59.29; 5, Chris Mayer, MVP 1:00.15; 6, Carson Gramm, Lincoln 1:00.63
800: 1, Grant Graber, Lincoln 2:09.74; 2, Ethan Yu, Lincoln 2:10.16; 3, Ethan Boyens, Lincoln 2:10.94; 4, Rob Baker, Lincoln 2:14.48; 5, Lincoln Klooz, MVP 2:16.85; 6, Kadeyn Ulmer, Menno 2:21.82
1600: 1, Zeb Mendel, Lincoln 4:39.32; 2, Rob Baker, Lincoln 4:56.29; 3, Jackson Sluiter, Lincoln 4:56.77; 4, Kadin Groen, Lincoln 5:08.74; 5, Chris Mayer, MVP 5:12.35; 6, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 5:16.39
3200: 1, Jackson Sluiter, Lincoln 11:01.28; 2, Will Sugrue, Lincoln 11:04.71; 3, Jaykob Knutson, Lincoln 11:08.49; 4, Jordan Levesque, Lincoln 11:16.78; 5, Luke Sinclair, Gregory 11:35.08; 6, Carson Klundt, Gregory 12:06.15
60 HURDLES: 1, Andrew Martens, Lincoln 8.40; 2, Reece Risseeuw, MVP 9.31; 3, Reed Rus, MVP 9.35; 4, Russell Koepke, Lincoln 9.47; 5, Ryan Voelker, Colman-Egan 9.51; 6, Sam Southwick, Lincoln 9.68
1600 RELAY: 1, Lincoln (Sam Southwick, Russell Koepke, Andrew Martens, Gavin Fischer) 3:38.59; 2, MVP 3:52.12; 3, Menno 3:57.92; 4, Colman-Egan 4:04.30
3200 RELAY: 1, Lincoln (Zeb Mendel, Ethan Yu, Will Sugrue, Jaykob Knutson) 8:57.12; 2, Lincoln ‘B’ 8:57.46; 3, Menno 9:59.74; 4, Colman-Egan 11:04.52
HIGH JUMP: 1, Carter Brost, Lincoln 5-10; 2, Reed Rus, MVP 5-8; 3, Jack Smith, Lincoln 5-6; 4, Brady Fergen, Menno 5-4; 5, Jordan Stoltz, MVP 5-2; 6, Nathan Hohn, MVP 5-2
LONG JUMP: 1, Isaiah Robinson, Lincoln 19-1.5; 2, Andrew Martens, Lincoln 19-1; 3, Ryan Voelker, Colman-Egan 18-10.5; 4, Weston Miles, Colman-Egan 17-1; 5, Jordan Stoltz, MVP 17-0.75; 6, Godgift Torbor, Lincoln 16-9.75
POLE VAULT: 1, Brady Fergen, Menno 11-6; 2, Owen Eitemiller, Menno 11-0; 3, Collin Blind, Lincoln 9-6; 4, Isaac Fergen, Menno 7-6
SHOT PUT: 1, Ryan Chapman, MVP 40-11; 2, Kelby Voelker, Colman-Egan 40-2; 3, Charlie Prien, MVP 39-11; 4, Daniel Lauffman, MVP 38-10.5; 5, Cody Egger, Lincoln 38-4; 6, Dylan Albrecht 37-3
TRIPLE JUMP: 1, Carter Brost, Lincoln 41-0.5; 2, Chase Johnson, Lincoln 38-10; 3, Tyler Massey, Menno 38-1.5; 4, Godgift Torbor, Lincoln 38-0.5; 5, Jordan Stoltz, MVP 36-0.5; 6, Easton Williamson, Colman-Egan 35-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.