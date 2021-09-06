NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley claimed both dance and cheer titles at its home Invitational, Saturday at North Sioux City.
The Panthers scored 264 to beat out Beresford (247.25) and Tea Area (235.75) for the Dance title. The Panthers posted the top scores on Jazz (258.5) and Pom (269.5). Beresford had the top Hip Hop score (243).
Dakota Valley scored 204.5 to win the Cheer title, beating out Parkston (193.5). Wagner and Bon Homme each scored 182.
DANCE
GRAND CHAMPION: Dakota Valley 264, Beresford 247.25, Tea Area 235.75
HIP HOP: Beresford 243, Tea Area 233.5
JAZZ: Dakota Valley 258.5
POM: Dakota Valley 269.5, Beresford 251.5, Tea Area 238
CHEER
GRAND CHAMPION: Dakota Valley 204.5, Parkston 193.5, Wagner 182, Bon Homme 182
