Yankton rolled to a 40-10 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt in boys’ high school bowling action on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
Josh Bern rolled a perfect game (300) on the way to a 717 series to lead Yankton (7-2). It was his second career 300 game, with the first coming last season against Canton.
Also for Yankton, Carter Teply finished with a 290 high game and a 692 series. Wyatt Reindl added a 215 high game and 633 series in the victory.
For Roosevelt, Cody Koepke rolled a 239 high game and a 675 series, and Joe Styles rolled a 246 high game and 672 series to lead the way.
Roosevelt edged Yankton 6-3 in a one-ball roll-off to claim the team victory over the Gazelles in girls’ varsity action. The match finished in a 25-25 tie, with the roll-off deciding the winner.
Kami Voeltz rolled a 225 high game and 587 series for Roosevelt. Emma Lottman added a 201 high game and 543 series.
For Yankton (6-3), Zara Bitsos led the way with a 213 high game and 593 series. Rylie Hoerner rolled a 198 high game and 589 series. Teighlor Karstens added a 193 high game and 488 series for the Gazelles.
Yankton finishes the regular at Brookings on Friday.
Roosevelt topped Yankton 31.5-18.5 in JV boys’ action, dropping the Bucks to 6-3 on the season. Josh Burrell led Roosevelt with a 267 high game and 649 series.
For Yankton, Connar Becker rolled a 204 high game and 600 series to lead the way. Christian Weier rolled a 202 high game and 502 series. Sean Turner added a 170 high game and 469 series.
