VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius has announced the addition of graduate transfer Tori DePerry from NCAA Division II’s Saginaw Valley State. She will join the Coyotes for her final season of eligibility.
DePerry, a 5-foot-11 forward, garnered all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team honors this past season while averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game. She scored her 1,000th collegiate point in January and comes to South Dakota with 1,173 points and 624 rebounds in 105 career games.
“We are really excited to welcome Tori to our program,” said Karius. “She is a strong, blue-collar forward who has improved each year and earned first-team all-league honors in the GLIAC, a top Division II league in the country. She brings athleticism, physicality, and tough defense to our team. With her collegiate experience and hard-working mentality, she is a great fit for us. Welcome to USD, Tori and DePerry family!”
A native of Shawano, Wisconsin, DePerry was a three-time MVP and all-conference player for Shawano Community High School. She was the 2019 Bay Conference Player of the Year and graduated in second on Shawano’s all-time scoring charts. She averaged 15 points throughout her high school career.
A dean’s list student at SVSU, DePerry plans to work towards her master’s in interdisciplinary studies at USD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.