VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball coach Kayla Karius has announced the addition of graduate transfer Tori DePerry from NCAA Division II’s Saginaw Valley State. She will join the Coyotes for her final season of eligibility. 

DePerry, a 5-foot-11 forward, garnered all-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team honors this past season while averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game. She scored her 1,000th collegiate point in January and comes to South Dakota with 1,173 points and 624 rebounds in 105 career games. 

