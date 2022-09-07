The 75th year of the Yankton Quarterback Club, the longest running quarterback club in South Dakota, is well under way.
The QB Club has been a supporter and steward of area athletics, supporting Yankton High School and local colleges, first Yankton College and now Mount Marty University. Each week during the fall, the head coaches of the YHS and MMU football teams are invited to give updates prior to the main speaker’s portion of the event.
Regional head coaches are also invited to speak to the club. Augustana’s Jerry Olszewski spoke to the club on Wednesday. Upcoming speakers include Northwestern head coach Matt McCartney (Sept. 21), South Dakota head coach Bob Nielsen (Sept. 28), Dakota Wesleyan head coach Ross Cimpl (Nov. 9), South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier (Nov. 16) and University of Sioux Falls head coach Jon Anderson (Jan. 18).
Despite the name, the focus isn’t solely on football. For example, next week’s guest speaker (Sept. 14) will be longtime USD volleyball coach Leanne Williamson. October will mark a five-week run of basketball-related speakers: USD men’s coach Eric Peterson (Oct. 5), longtime NCAA official Kelly Pfeiffer (Oct. 12), SDSU men’s coach Eric Henderson (Oct. 19), SDSU women’s coach Aaron Johnston (Oct. 26) and USD women’s coach Kayla Karius (Nov. 2).
But the QB Club isn’t just dinner and a sports conversation. The group has also been a strong supporter of area programs, sponsoring track meets and the YHS and MMU post-season football banquets.
While the schedule may not be convenient for some — they meet Wednesdays at noon at JoDean’s, with the season running from late August to early March — it is worth the time to hear from some great area coaches. Membership is not required to attend, though there is a cost for the meal.
TV Switch Overshadows Great Match
College volleyball fans should have been talking about an amazing five-set match between Nebraska and Creighton Wednesday, a match that set a NCAA regular season record with 15,797 in attendance.
Instead, the talk is likely focusing on a programing decision by Fox Sports.
With the match in the fourth set and Creighton working to force a deciding fifth set, the decision was made to switch the game from Fox Sports 1 to Fox Sports 2. Not only was it mid-set, I believe it was mid-point. (I turned it before it cut off on FS1.
And what was this heavyweight volleyball battle moved for? A regular season Major League Baseball game between the San Diego Padres, who faded from the NL West race a month ago, and the Arizona Diamondbacks, who were never in the race.
Nebraska and Creighton moved up what would be a normal 7 p.m. start to 5 p.m. local in order to accommodate Fox Sports. Yet Fox Sports could not commit to showing the match on FS1 in its entirety.
Volleyball, like baseball, is not a game based on the clock. I’ve covered matches that have lasted 45 minutes. I’ve covered matches that have lasted nearly three hours, which is what the Nebraska-Creighton match lasted.
While I applaud Fox Sports for being willing to bring this tremendous match to a national audience, it should have fully committed by keeping it on FS1 for the duration.
USD Alcohol Sales Begin Friday
With the South Dakota Board of Regents allowing the state’s universities to see alcoholic beverages to general fans, USD will begin alcohol sales with Friday’s volleyball matches. USD faces CSU Bakersfield (11:30 a.m.) and West Virginia (7 p.m.) Friday as part of the South Dakota Classic.
It will be interesting to see how alcohol sales go at USD and South Dakota State events.
North Dakota State, which also is beginning alcohol sales at home games this year, recorded $32,500 in alcohol sales for the Bison’s home-opener football game against Drake on Sept. 3. That game drew 15,951, meaning that alcohol sales averaged just over $2 per ticket sold. It also made up about 25% of total concession sales.
Friday’s other matches in the South Dakota Classic are Northern Colorado against West Virginia at 9:30 a.m., and CSU Bakersfield against Northern Colorado at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s first match, featuring West Virginia against CSU Bakersfield, will be played at 11 a.m. in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center before action shifts to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls for the USD-UNC match.
The first “big” event for alcohol sales will likely be the football home opener, Sept. 17 against Cal Poly.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.