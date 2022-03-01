BASKETBALL
SUMMIT LEAGUE TOURN.
March 5-8 at Sioux Falls
WOMEN’S BRACKET
First Round, March 5
No. 1 South Dakota State (21-8) vs. No. 8 Denver (10-19), 12:30 p.m.
No. 2 South Dakota (24-5) vs. No. 7 Western Illinois (14-14), 3 p.m.
First Round, March 6
No. 4 Oral Roberts (15-14) vs. No. 5 North Dakota (15-14), 12:30 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas City (22-7) vs. No. 6 North Dakota State (11-17), 3 p.m.
MEN’S BRACKET
First Round, March 5
No. 1 South Dakota State (27-4) vs. No. 8 Omaha (5-24), 6 p.m.
No. 2 North Dakota State (21-9) vs. No. 7 Denver (11-20), 8:30 p.m.
First Round, March 6
No. 4 Kansas City (19-11) vs. No. 5 South Dakota (18-11), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Oral Roberts (18-11) vs. No. 6 Western Illinois (16-14), 8:30 p.m.
NEB. BOYS’ DISTRICTS
Saturday, Feb. 26
C2-1: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 81, Maxwell 33
C2-2: Freeman 54, Oakland-Craig 32
C2-5: Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Bridgeport 41
C2-6: Norfolk Catholic 56, Palmyra 46
D1-4: Elgin Public/Pope John 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 36
D1-5: Loomis 57, Kenesaw 54
D2-1: St. Mary’s 74, Spalding Academy 33
Monday, Feb. 28
C2-4: Grand Island Central Catholic 61, Heartland 41
C2-7: Howells-Dodge 63, Cross County 47
D1-3: Lourdes Central Catholic 67, Ainsworth 52
D1-6: Burwell 57, Blue Hill 50
D2-6: Osceola 61, Bruning-Davenport-Shickley 38
Tuesday, March 1
C2-3: Hartington Cedar Catholic 75, North Central 42
C2-8: Amherst 62, Hastings St. Cecilia 45
D1-1: North Platte St. Patrick’s 55, Cozad 39
D1-2: Dundy County-Stratton 38, Johnson-Brock 27
D1-7: Riverside 66, Walthill 55
D1-8: Mead 56, Leyton 33
D2-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Lawrence-Nelson 41
D2-3: Hyannis 55, Hay Springs 40
D2-4: Wynot 57, Paxton 41
D2-5: Shelton 59, Medicine Valley 48
D2-7: Parkview Christian 66, Humphrey St. Francis 40
D2-8: Mullen 52, Potter-Dix 37
S.D. BOYS’ REGIONS
REGION 4A
March 1, 4
First Round, March 1
Dakota Valley 75, Parker 52
Vermillion 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 48
Tea Area 79, Beresford 46
Lennox 77, Canton 46
SoDak 16 Qualifier, March 4
No. 4 Vermillion (15-6) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (21-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Lennox (16-5) vs. at No. 2 Tea Area (15-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
March 1, 4
First Round, March 1
Bon Homme 60, Wagner 59
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 85, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Parkston 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 47
SoDak 16 Qualifier, March 4
No. 5 Bon Homme (7-14) at No. 1 Hanson (15-5), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Parkston (14-7) at No. 2 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (15-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
Feb. 28-March 4
Second Round, March 1
Freeman Academy/Marion 70, Alcester-Hudson 34
Irene-Wakonda 57, Scotland 51
Viborg-Hurley 58, Menno 25
Centerville 59, Gayville-Volin 48
SoDak 16 Qualifier, March 4 at Freeman
No. 1 Freeman Academy-Marion (19-2) vs. No. 4 Irene-Wakonda (9-12)
No. 2 Viborg-Hurley (13-8) vs. No. 3 Centerville (13-8)
REGION 6B
Feb. 28-March 4
Second Round, March 1
Platte-Geddes 57, Kimball/White Lake 36
Corsica/Stickney 48, Marty Indian 44
Burke 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 38
Gregory 59, Wessington Springs 36
SoDak 16 Qualifier, March 4
No. 1 Platte-Geddes (16-5) vs. No. 5 Corsica-Stickney (13-7)
No. 2 Burke (18-3) vs. No. 3 Gregory (14-7)
S.D. GIRLS’ SODAK 16
CLASS AA
All Games on March 4
No. 16 S.F. Roosevelt (2-18) at No. 1 S.F. Washington (19-1), 6 p.m.
No. 9 Pierre (10-10) at No. 8 S.F. Jefferson (10-10), 7 p.m.
No. 15 Yankton (6-14) at No. 2 O’Gorman (17-3), 6 p.m.
No. 10 Mitchell (9-11) at No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (9-11), 7 p.m.
No. 13 Brookings (7-12) at No. 4 R.C. Stevens (16-4), 7 p.m. CT
No. 12 Watertown (9-11) at No. 5 R.C. Central (15-5), 7 p.m. CT
No. 14 Spearfish (8-12) at No. 3 Brandon Valley (16-4), 6 p.m.
No. 11 Harrisburg (8-12) at No. 6 Huron (12-8), 7 p.m.
S.D. BOYS’ SODAK 16
CLASS AA
All Games on March 5
No. 16 Sturgis (6-14) at No. 1 S.F. Roosevelt (20-0), 5 p.m.
No. 9 Yankton (12-8) at No. 8 Aberdeen Central (12-8), 6 p.m.
No. 15 Huron (6-14) at No. 2 O’Gorman (18-2), 2 p.m.
No. 10 Brandon Valley (10-10) at No. 7 S.F. Lincoln (11-9), 3 p.m.
No. 13 Spearfish (8-12) at No. 4 Harrisburg (13-7), 6 p.m.
No. 12 R.C. Stevens (10-10) at No. 5 Mitchell (13-7), 5 p.m.
No. 14 Watertown (6-14) at No. 3 S.F. Washington (13-7), 1 p.m.
No. 11 Pierre (9-11) at No. 6 S.F. Jefferson (12-8), 3 p.m.
