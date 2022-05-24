VERMILLION — South Dakota track and field athlete Jessie Sullivan has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship for his dedication in the classroom and on the track. Sullivan will receive a one-time $10,000 scholarship to be used for postgraduate study.
The NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship program was created in 1964 to promote and encourage postgraduate education by awarding the Association’s most accomplished student-athletes. The NCAA awards 126 scholarships across all sports and divisions each year. Awardees must carry a minimum 3.2 grade-point average, be nominated by the faculty athletics representative and intend to pursue graduate studies.
Sullivan joins 32 other Coyotes who have received this scholarship, 21 of which were also members of the Coyote track and field program. Sullivan is USD’s first indoor track and field recipient.
Sullivan was the 2021 Summit League Scholar Athlete of the Year, the most prestigious individual award presented annually by the league to one male and one female. Sullivan is a two-time Summit League Champion in the discus and a six-time all-league honoree. He broke the South Dakota program record in the hammer throw at the Summit Championships two weeks ago.
A native of Albion, Nebraska, Sullivan qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the discus and hammer throw for the second-straight season. He’s a four-time USTFCCCA All-Academic honoree and has made four Summit League All-Academic teams to date. In addition to the school record in the hammer throw, he ranks in the top-five of USD history for the weight throw, discus, and both the indoor and outdoor shot put. He’s been named to the Summit League Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence and the Summit League honor roll throughout his career.
Sullivan graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry while carrying a perfect undergraduate GPA of 4.00. He plans to attend UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska, next year.
