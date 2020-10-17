Pairings for South Dakota small-school and Nebraska eight-man football were announced on Saturday morning. First-round games for both states are set for Oct. 22.
Eleven area programs qualified for post-season play in South Dakota, with one area team serving as an alternate.
— In Class 11B, Elk Point-Jefferson (5-3) is the fifth seed and will host Mount Vernon-Plankinton (3-3).
Beresford (2-5) is the 17th seed. Should any of the 16 qualifying teams have to pull out, Beresford would step into that team’s place.
— Defending Class 9AA champion Viborg-Hurley (7-0) is the top seed in Region 2, and will host Parker (3-5) in the opening round.
In Region 3, Platte-Geddes (8-0) is the top seed, and will host Bon Homme (2-5) in a rematch of the season opener for both squads.
Parkston (4-2) is the third seed, and will travel to Hanson (6-2).
— Defending Class 9A champion Canistota-Freeman (7-1) is the second seed in Region 2, and will host Chester Area (6-2).
— In Class 9B, Alcester-Hudson (5-3) is the second seed in Region 2, and will host Colman-Egan (5-2).
In Region 3, Scotland (4-3) is the second seed, and will host Irene-Wakonda (2-6).
Avon (2-7) is the fourth seed, and will travel to Corsica-Stickney (4-4).
Class 11B is seeded 1-16. The nine-man classes will be reseeded after the first round.
Six area programs qualified for post-season play in Nebraska.
— In Class D-1, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (5-3) is the 11th seed in the east bracket, and will travel to Thayer Central.
— In Class D-2, Allen (6-0) is the fourth seed in the East division, and will host Johnson-Brock (3-5).
Wynot (5-1) is the fifth seed, and will host Winside (5-3).
Bloomfield (4-3) is the seventh seed, and will host Mead (4-4).
Creighton (6-2) is the ninth seed, and will travel to Osmond (5-2).
Niobrara-Verdigre (2-3) is the 12th seed, and will travel to Humphrey St. Francis (7-1).
The field will be reseeded after the first round.
