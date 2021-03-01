‘Quiet confidence.’
That’s how Mount Marty University men’s basketball coach Todd Lorensen has described his squad’s demeanor over the past week — a historic one, at that.
His Lancers, as the No. 8 seed in the eight-team Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament, have not-so-quietly upset top-ranked Morningside and fourth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan on the way to tonight’s (Tuesday) 7 p.m. championship game against Northwestern in Orange City, Iowa.
Mount Marty (11-16), according to Lorensen, entered the tournament with a laser-sharp focus after having not played for 18 days.
“We’ve gone to two extremely different environments to have to win championship-level games, and that takes a lot of energy, effort and focus,” Lorensen said Monday.
While potential history swirls around the program following Saturday’s 64-58 double overtime win at Dakota Wesleyan, the Lancers have remained even-keeled in their approach and preparation, according to the coach.
“We’re in such a focused mode that we’ve tried to have our players ready as much as possible,” Lorensen said. “And when we get there, we have to trust that our players are ready and that they’ll perform at that level again.”
A year after reaching the tournament semifinals, the Lancers have taken the next step this season and have the program primed for a potentially historic night.
Prior to last season (Lorensen’s first in Yankton), Mount Marty had been 93-255 in GPAC games since joining the conference in 2000. The program’s most league wins in its tenure is 11 (back in 2004), and although the Lancers struggled in conference action this season, they’ve scored arguably two of the program’s biggest wins over the past week to reach the title game for the first time.
A win tonight in Orange City would also send Mount Marty to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time since 1998 when the Lancers reached the national semifinals.
With all of that at stake, Mount Marty has remained consistent in its habits over the past week, according to Lorensen — from film sessions to practice formats to pregame preparations; everything.
“It’s very comforting in that our guys have had a great approach, and it’s showing on the floor,” he said.
“As a coach and as a staff, that’s very comforting to know that we’ll get their best energy and effort tomorrow.”
Mount Marty will match up against second-seeded Northwestern (22-5), which comes into the finals on a 12-game winning streak. The Red Raiders swept the Lancers during the regular season, by 13 points in Yankton and seven points in Orange City.
Alex Van Kalsbeek is Northwestern’s top player with 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, and will be joined by Craig Sterk (14.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Jay Small (13.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg). Trent Hilbrands, who averages 15.7 points, was injured in the first tournament game and is out for the season.
