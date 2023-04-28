FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside Mustangs notched a 4-0 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers in the first round of the GPAC Men’s Tennis Tournament Friday.

Morningside took the point in the doubles match after two of its teams won matches. The team of Jaime Maza Martin and Eduard Cardelus defeated MMU’s Marcos Moreno and Daniel Anderico 6-3 in the first doubles match, while Morningside’s Mikhil Raja and Alexander Castillo defeated MMU’s Keaton List and Ignacio Gomez 6-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.