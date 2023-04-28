FREMONT, Neb. — The Morningside Mustangs notched a 4-0 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers in the first round of the GPAC Men’s Tennis Tournament Friday.
Morningside took the point in the doubles match after two of its teams won matches. The team of Jaime Maza Martin and Eduard Cardelus defeated MMU’s Marcos Moreno and Daniel Anderico 6-3 in the first doubles match, while Morningside’s Mikhil Raja and Alexander Castillo defeated MMU’s Keaton List and Ignacio Gomez 6-1.
The Mustangs took three points in the singles matches to win. Morningside’s Jaime Maza Martin defeated MMU’s Keaton List 6-2, 6-1. The Mustangs’ Eduard Cardelus defeated MMU’s Marcos Moreno 6-2, 6-0 while Morningside’s Joao Pedro Pierry Izoldi Costa defeated MMU’s Zach Gonsor 6-0, 6-0.
Mount Marty’s Heinrich Lindeque held a 6-2, 1-2 lead over Morningside’s Mark Trenkle at the time of Morningside’s fourth point to clinch its victory. In the doubles match, Lindeque and Jeronimo Wagner led Morningside’s Mark Trenkle and Abhishek Mohapatra 4-3 by the time that match was called. Both were labeled as DNF’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.