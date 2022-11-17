SIOUX FALLS — A regular season-ending loss to nearby Vermillion served as a wakeup call for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies.
Three weeks later, the Huskies served notice that they are ready to take on anybody.
EPJ claimed a 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 27-25 victory over top-seeded Wagner in the opening match of the South Dakota State Class A Volleyball Tournament, Thursday at the Premier Center.
“They’ve come out the past couple weeks and really bought into our play,” said EPJ head coach Erin Kuper.
The victory over the Red Raiders (31-4) also served as a little revenge, as Wagner used a 3-2 victory over the Huskies (25-9) to advance to state a year ago.
“Last year we lost to them in the (SoDak) 16, so we had revenge on our minds,” Kuper said. “Especially in that fourth set.”
Bentlee Kollbaum led a balanced EPJ attack with 18 kills. Josie Curry posted 13 kills and three assisted blocks. Natalie Heuertz had 12 kills and four blocks (one solo). Danica Torrez finished with nine kills and 14 digs.
Also for the Huskies, Sophia Giorgio finished with 53 assists and 11 digs. Ashley Brewer had five assisted blocks. Alyssa Chytka posted 30 digs. Hannah Naerman added 10 digs in the victory.
For Wagner, Emma Yost finished with 16 kills and 12 digs. Avari Bruguier posted nine kills and 12 digs. Shona Kocer had eight kills and five assisted blocks. Shalayne Nagel finished with seven kills, 14 digs and six assisted blocks. Kya Kjeldgaard also had seven kills. Macy Koupal posted 37 assists and 15 digs. Madi Knebel added 16 digs for the Red Raiders.
Wagner head coach Stacy Knebel knew the Huskies were going to be a more challenging foe than they faced in the Cavalier Clash in September.
“It was a completely different team,” she said. “We started going. We never gave up. We just needed to go earlier.”
Many of Wagner’s 10 team blocks came in its third set win.
“Our block was okay at best,” Coach Knebel said. “It was not our ‘Wagner Wall.’”
Elk Point-Jefferson also had several key blocks, finishing with eight as a team.
“Our blockers really helped us,” Kuper said. “Especially against their middle and right-side hitters.”
The victory capped a crazy week for Kuper, who gave birth to a son on Saturday.
“This has been the game plan since the beginning,” she said. “Once we knew the due date was Nov. 13, we’ve had a plan for it.”
Now the Huskies get to plan for a matchup against the five-time defending champions, Dakota XII rival Sioux Falls Christian. Start time is set for 5 p.m. today (Friday).
“We need to do what we’ve been doing,” Kuper said.
For Wagner, a consolation match against Dakota Valley awaits. Start time is set for noon.
“We need to come back and play like the team we are,” Coach Knebel said. “We can either roll over or step up and get fifth.”
B: Warner 3, Freeman 1
The Freeman Flyers did one thing in their first state tournament in nearly 25 years:
They showed they belonged.
Freeman battled to take a set from defending champion Warner before the Monarchs claimed a 25-21, 25-27, 25-16, 25-11 victory in the opening round of the Class B Tournament on Thursday.
Lauren Marcuson finished with 17 kills and 15 digs for Warner (35-2), which will take on fifth-seeded Wolsey-Wessington in the 5 p.m. semifinal today. Kyra Marcuson posted 14 kills and 12 digs. Kamryn Anderson had 12 kills. Ava Nillsson finished with 53 assists, five assisted blocks and 14 digs. Courtney Bjorgaard had 22 digs and Kyleigh Schopp had six assisted blocks in the victory.
For Freeman (21-10), Kate Miller led the way with 18 kills, 14 digs and four blocks (two solo). Erin Uecker had six kills and two blocks (one solo). Cami Fransen posted 33 assists and nine digs. Ashlin Jacobsen finished with 17 digs and two assisted blocks. Zenovia Butler had 14 disg and Emily Mendel added 10 digs for the Flyers.
In the opening two sets, Freeman went toe to toe with the Monarchs, giving up a late run to drop the first set and surviving three failed set points to claim the second.
But the Monarchs took control to finish the match.
Freeman will face another perennial power, Northwestern, in a consolation match today at 11:15 a.m.
A: S.F. Christian 3, Dakota Valley 0
In a matchup of the top two teams in the media poll all season, top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian powered past Dakota Valley 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 in Class A quarterfinal action on Thursday.
The victory sends the five-time defending state champion Chargers (31-5) to a semifinal matchup against Dakota XII Conference rival Elk Point-Jefferson. The Huskies upset top-seeded Wagner in the first match of the day.
“They’re a really gritty, tough team,” said Chargers head coach Darci Wassenaar of the Huskies. “We’re going to have to get after it. It will be another fun match.”
Ellie Lems finished with 15 kills, 11 digs and three assisted blocks for SFC. Sidney Oostra had 10 kills, four ace serves and 13 digs. Addisen Barber had 35 assists and nine digs. Peyton Poppema posted 16 digs and two ace serves, and Lavin Maddox added 13 digs in the victory.
For Dakota Valley (26-8), Sophie Tuttle had eight kills and nine digs, and Jorja Van Den Hul had seven kills and three blocks (two solo) to lead the way. Logan Miller posted 23 assists and 12 digs. Kate Van Rooyan posted 23 digs. Claire Munch added 12 digs for the Panthers.
The Chargers were ready for the rivalry game, as the Dakota XII Conference foes have met in the state tournament eight times in 11 years.
“The girls were excited. They came out ready to play,” Wassenaar said.
The teams combined for 144 digs in a three-set match, a testament to the defensive work by both teams, Wassenaar said.
“This group has played such great defense all year. They hustle and are aggressive,” she said. “There were some long volleys because Dakota Valley had great defense, too.”
The matchup, according to Dakota Valley head coach Mary Miller, was decided by “physicality.
“When you swing that aggressively, it takes a toll on the block,” she said. “We had a lot of balls where we touched it but they still got the point. At the higher levels you see that, like Nebraska and Wisconsin.
“It’s not their size, it’s their physicality.”
For Dakota Valley to bounce back against top-seeded Wagner in their 11:15 a.m. consolation game, it will take “confidence,” according to Miller.
“We have to go up and terminate some balls right away,” she said. “When we get the ball in system, our hitters are really good.”
A: Miller 3, Platte-Geddes 2
The Miller Rustlers eluded Platte-Geddes again.
Miller, which swept the Black Panthers in the regular season, earned a “reverse sweep” with a 24-26, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20, 15-8 victory over the Black Panthers in the opening round of Class A action on Thursday evening.
Ally Mullaney finished with 27 kills and five blocks (two solo) for Miller (33-2), which will face Elkton-Lake Benton in today’s late semifinal. Abigail Blake had nine kills and six blocks (three solo). Jaden Werdel finished with eight kills and 16 digs. Tyra Gates posted 43 assists, three ace serves and 20 digs. Jolie Palmer added 29 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
For Platte-Geddes, Karley VanDerWerff and Cadence Van Zee combined for 41 kills and 41 digs. VanDerWerff had 22 kills and 16 digs, while Van Zee posted 19 kills and a team-high 25 digs.
“They just had their timing on,” said Platte-Geddes head coach Melissa Johnson. “They were able to adjust, even when the sets weren’t right to them.”
Also for the Black Panthers (27-8), Avery DeVries posted 37 assists and 17 digs. Hadley Hanson had 18 digs. Baleigh Nachtigal posted 15 digs, Regan Hoffman had 10 digs and Emerson Ringling posted three assisted blocks in the effort.
In the regular season meeting, swept by Miller for the Black Panthers’ lone best-of-five loss during the regular season, Platte-Geddes was not at full strength.
“Cadence was injured when we played Miller. She played the front, but we had someone else playing the back,” Johnson said. “It was an experienced player, but it wasn’t the same.”
In each of the first two sets, Platte-Geddes was able to fight off Miller set points, one in the first and four in the second. Part of the key to surviving those pressure situations was staying calm, Johnson said.
“We did well at staying on an even keel,” she said. “There was a little up-and-down, but we stayed pretty even with the points.”
Miller built a 15-6 lead in the third set and an 18-12 edge in the fourth set before hanging on. In the final set, Miller led 9-8, won the point for a side out, then never gave up the serve again.
“I don’t think we should hang our heads,” Johnson said, noting that the Black Panthers were in Class B last season. “We do realize it is a different challenge. There are a lot of really tough teams in ‘A.’”
The Black Panthers now turn their attentions to Belle Fourche and a consolation match this afternoon.
“We’ll watch the next match, see what happens and rest up,” she said. “We’ll continue to have a positive attitude, and we’ll move forward from this.”
