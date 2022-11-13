GRAND FORKS, N.D.—North Dakota special teams accounted for nine points and that proved the difference in the Fighting Hawks’ 28-19 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the Alerus Center.

It was the 100th meeting between the old NCC rivals. North Dakota protected its home turf for the 15th consecutive time in the series dating back to a win in 1987. The Hawks (7-3, 5-2 MVFC) took a big step in securing an at-large playoff bid with the win. South Dakota (3-7, 2-5) fell to 0-6 on the road this season. The Coyotes host UNI on Senior Day next week in their season finale.

