BRANDON — Three teams from Yankton — Fury Fire, Fury Red and Fury Black — competed in the Brandon Softball Tournament on Saturday. Sunday’s action in the tournament was cancelled due to wet field conditions.
Here are the recaps from the Yankton teams in the tournament.
Fury Black 9, TSC Twisters 3
BRANDON — Yankton Fury Black pounded out seven hits in a 9-3 victory over TSC Twisters in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Jenaya Cleveland had two hits and Payton Moser tripled, driving in two, for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky, Chandler Cleveland, Peighton James and Mikayla Humpal each had a hit in the victory.
James pitched for Yankton, striking out one in the four-inning contest.
TSC Blaze 2, Fury Fire 0
BRANDON — The TSC Blaze held Yankton Fury Fire to one hit in a 2-0 decision in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Emma Wiese had the lone Yankton hit.
Wiese pitched for Yankton, striking out five in the four-inning contest.
Fury Red 7, Brookings Outlaws 6
BRANDON — Yankton Fury Red outlasted the Brookings Outlaws 7-6 in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Elle Feser doubled and singled, and Regan Garry and Bailey Sample each doubled for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend, Grace Ortmeier and Gracie Brockberg each had a hit in the victory.
Sample pitched for Yankton, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
RC Titans 7, Fury Black 4
BRANDON — The Rapid City Titans outlasted Yankton Fury Black 7-4 in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Payton Moser went 3-for-4 with a triple for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky and Chandler Cleveland each had two hits.
Cleveland pitched for Yankton, striking out three in the seven-inning contest.
Fury Fire 7, Cyclones White 4
BRANDON — Yankton Fury Fire scored all seven runs in the fourth inning, claiming a 7-4 victory over Cyclones White in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Emma Wiese doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Keyara Mason also doubled. Hannah Christopherson, Ellie Wiese and Kara Klemme each had a hit in the victory.
Brenna Dann pitched up for Yankton, striking out five in the five-inning contest.
Fury Red 12, Diamonds Elite 0
BRANDON — Bailey Sample tossed a four-inning perfect game as Yankton Fury Red blanked Diamonds Elite 12-0 in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Logan Miller doubled and singled, scoring four times, for Yankton. Brooklyn Townsend also had two hits. Regan Garry doubled, and Grace Ortmeier and Olivia Girard each had a hit in the victory.
Sample struck out 10 of the 12 batters she faced in the win.
Fusion Synergy 10, Fury Black 2
BRANDON — Fusion Synergy downed Yankton Fury Black 10-2 in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Emma Eichacker, Camryn Koletzky and Payton Moser each had a hit for Yankton.
Chandler Cleveland pitched four Yankton, striking out four in the four-inning contest.
Fusion Heat 6, Fury Fire 1
BRANDON — Fusion Heat built a 6-0 lead on the way to a 6-1 victory over Yankton Fury Fire in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Lainie Keller, Hannah Christopherson, Keyara Mason, Shaelynn Puckett and Madison Musfelt each had a hit for Yankton.
Ellie Wiese pitched for Yankton, striking out five in the four-inning contest.
Watertown Impact 14, Fury Black 2
BRANDON — The Watertown Impact downed Yankton Fury Black 14-2 in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Payton Moser had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Megan Tramp and Peighton James each had a hit.
James pitched for Yankton, striking out five.
S.D. Phoenix 9, Fury Red 2
BRANDON — The South Dakota Phoenix claimed a 9-2 victory over Yankton Fury Red in the Brandon Tournament on Saturday.
Tori Vellek and Elle Feser each had a hit for Yankton.
Regan Garry pitched for Yankton, striking out three in the six-inning contest.
