SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Bucks were held to one run in two games as Sioux Falls Roosevelt swept the Bucks in club high school baseball action on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Roosevelt (20-1) won the opener 2-0.
Jacob Mongar doubled and singled for Roosevelt. Ben Irsfeld, Jack Radel, Jamie Legg, Dexter Payne and Brayden Byrum each had a hit in the victory.
Mac Ryken and Dylan Prouty each doubled for Yankton. Joe Gokie and Lucas Kampshoff had the other Bucks hits.
Irsfeld went the distance in the win, striking out 10. Connor Teichroew took the loss, allowing one earned run.
Roosevelt claimed the nightcap 4-1.
Hayden Brown, Marcus Phillips and Payne each had two hits for Roosevelt. Radel, Danny Lesher and Legg each doubled. Irsfeld added a hit in the victory.
Gokie doubled and singled for Yankton. Teichroew and Jack Halsted each had a hit.
Mongar pitched five innings, striking out four, for the win. Drew Ryken took the loss.
Yankton, 11-7, will look to bounce back at Mitchell on Friday.
Centerville 2, Menno-Scotland 0
CENTERVILLE — Centerville’s Logan Bobzin tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 16, as the Tornadoes toppled the Menno-Scotland Trappers 2-0 in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Cole Edberg doubled and singled for Centerville. Logan Bobzin helped his own cause with a pair of hits. Aiden Bobzin added a double in the victory.
Kalen Maruska and Kadeyn Ulmer each had a hit for the Trappers.
Trent Guthmiller took the loss, striking out five in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Centerville travels to Vermillion on Monday. Menno-Scotland travels to Wagner today (Wednesday).
PGDCWL 11, Gregory County 3
GREGORY — Caden Oberbroekling and Dawson Hoffman of the Platte-Geddes-Dakota Christian-White Lake Honkers combined to strike out 16 Gregory batters in an 11-3 victory in club high school baseball action on Tuesday.
Grayson Hanson went 3-for-5 with a triple for the Honkers. Caden Foxley also had three hits. Aiden Bultje doubled and singled. Jaxon Christensen and Jackson Olsen each had two hits. Hoffman, Joey Foxley and Hayes Rabenberg each had a hit in the victory.
Oberbroekling picked up the win, striking out nine in his four innings of work. Hoffman struck out seven in three innings of shutout relief.
The Honkers, 8-0, host both Lead-Deadwood and St. Thomas More on Sunday.
