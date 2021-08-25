SEWARD, Neb. — Seventh-ranked Concordia claimed a 25-19, 25-12, 25-18 victory over Mount Marty in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and season opener for both squads.
The match also marked the head coaching debut of MMU head coach Belen Albertos, who spent the past two seasons at MMU as a graduate assistant.
Camryn Opfer posted 11 kills and 10 digs, and Sarah Huss had 10 kills for Concordia, which hit .352 as a team. Tara Callahan finished with 32 assists and 10 digs. Gabi Nordaker had five blocks (two solo) in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Gabby Ruth posted six kills, and Alexis Kirkman and Aubrey Herbolsheimer had five kills each to lead the way. Ally DeLange posted 20 assists. Molly Brinkman added 11 digs.
Mount Marty begins the home portion of its schedule on Tuesday, Aug. 31, against Presentation. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
