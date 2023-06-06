PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles registered a team score of 689 for a seventh place finish at the South Dakota Class AA girls’ state golf tournament Tuesday.
Yankton’s Ellia Homstad finished 13th at with a 14-over 158 score over the two-day tournament. Elsie Larson tied for 34th, scoring 173 while Gracie Brockberg and Sabrina Krajewski finished tied for 46th with scores of 179.
Huron’s Bryn Huber won the tournament at 1-over 145 over two days, winning a playoff hole by one stroke against Mitchell’s Allison Meyerink.
Mitchell won the team tournament by three strokes over Aberdeen Central, scoring 616. Aberdeen Central scored 303 on Tuesday, the best single-day score at the tournament, but ended at 619.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Mitchell 616; 2, Aberdeen Central 619; 3, Rapid City Stevens 634; 4, Watertown 642; T-5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 668; T-5, O’Gorman 668; 7, Yankton 689; 8, Pierre 703; 9, Brookings 710; 10, Sioux Falls Washington 729; 11, Brandon Valley 769; 12, Sioux Falls Jefferson 781
TOP 15: 1, Bryn Huber, Huron 145; 2, Allison Meyerink, Mitchell 145; 3, Olivia Braun, Aberdeen Central 148; 4, Quinn Dannenbring, Mitchell 148; T-5, Olivia Rink, Huron 150; T-5, Lauren Knapp, Rapid City Stevens 150; 7, Tanna Phares, Rapid City Stevens 152; 8, Erin Hurd, O’Gorman 154; 9, Emma Dohrer, Aberdeen Central 155; T-9, Delilah Fuls, Brookings 155; 11, Alison Kennedy, Spearfish 156; 12, Morgan Jones, Aberdeen Central 157; T-13, Maddie Childs, Mitchell 158; T-13, Ellia Homstad, Yankton 158; T-15, Brinly Sanderson, Harrisburg 159; T-15, Morgan Sandneess, Sioux Falls Lincoln 159; T-15, Riley Zebroski, Watertown 159
OTHER YANKTON FINISHERS: T-34, Elsie Larson 173; T-46, Gracie Brockberg 179; T-46, Sabrina Krajewski 179; 68, Madison Ryken, 200
