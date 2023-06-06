PIERRE — The Yankton Gazelles registered a team score of 689 for a seventh place finish at the South Dakota Class AA girls’ state golf tournament Tuesday.

Yankton’s Ellia Homstad finished 13th at with a 14-over 158 score over the two-day tournament. Elsie Larson tied for 34th, scoring 173 while Gracie Brockberg and Sabrina Krajewski finished tied for 46th with scores of 179.

