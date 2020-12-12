NOTE: Full statistics were not available at this time. This article will be updated when those stats become available.
SPEARFISH - The final high school season for Matthew Mors started with a bang.
Mors broke his own single-game school record, scoring 48 points as the Bucks outlasted Spearfish 76-60 in the season’s opening game for both boys’ basketball squads.
The mark breaks his old record of 45, set two seasons ago against Huron.
“Matthew was really good tonight. He had a size advantage on anyone from Spearfish’ team,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said after the contest. “He took advantage of it, getting the ball down low and scoring from the post.”
Mors scored 29 first-half points as the Bucks built a 40-28 lead. Spearfish kept the game close until the closing minutes, when the Bucks built their largest lead of the contest.
The Bucks, 1-0, conclude their two-game West River excursion today (Saturday) at Rapid City Stevens.
“It’s a short turn-around against a really good Stevens squad,” Haynes said. “Coach (Chris) Stoebner’s squads are always well-coached and play hard-nosed basketball. We’re definitely going to have to play better tomorrow if we’re going to be in it.”
Supporting cast, other guys that had a couple baskets here, couple baskets there. No doubt we’re going to need more production out of everyone else as the season goes on.
