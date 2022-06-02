A year ago, Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst told head football coach Brady Muth that he’d like to give football a try.
Thursday Haselhorst signed to compete in both football and track at Dakota Wesleyan University.
Haselhorst was an established golfer for YHS, tying for 13th at the 2020 Class AA state tournament. But after a winter of working out with members of the football team and a spring of competing with many of those athletes in track and field, Haselhorst visited with Muth.
“He showed up in June and said he wanted to play,” Muth said. “I wasn’t sure how it would go.”
The 6-3, 200-pound senior started workouts as a defensive back, then was shifted to outside linebacker. Haselhorst flourished there, earning the team’s “Most Improved” award while recording 33 tackles, 18 assists, three sacks and a fumble recovery. He also had the Bucks’ lone defensive touchdown on the season.
One play late in the season against Watertown showed how quickly Haselhorst had picked up the sport of football, according to Muth.
“The quarterback was flushed to his side. Meanwhile a back had snuck out behind him,” Muth said. “He got his arms up enough to disrupt the passing lane, then got the sack. And the guy that was blocking him is going to Northern (State).
“It was fun to watch his progress. I’m thankful he came out.”
Haselhorst had originally planned to go to DWU as a track and field athlete. In the state meet a week ago, Haselhorst finished sixth in the long jump (21-1 3/4) and ran the opening leg on two place winning relays for the Bucks: a third place 800 relay and a sixth place 400 relay. He also qualified for state in the triple jump.
“At the Mitchell track meet Matt (DWU head coach Matthew Rosado) came up and talked to me,” Haselhorst said. “I visited, and I liked the facilities. I liked the campus.”
Rosado was impressed with Haselhorst as well.
“Gavin presented himself well and was well-spoken,” he said. “He’s probably the only athlete who, after speaking with him, sent me his athletic resume. It showed how prepared he was.”
Not long after, DWU head football coach Ross Cimpl got interested in Haselhorst as well.
“When you get a 6-3, 200-pound athlete that jumps and moves well and track is already interested in him, it perks your interest,” he said. “When we found out that he was also interested in football, we jumped in the conversation, built on what Rosado had started.”
Cimpl sees Haselhorst’s lack of high school experience as a potential opportunity.
“He doesn’t have a lot of bad habits, which is something I’m super excited about,” Cimpl said.
Rosado sees Haselhorst making an immediate impact for the Tigers’ track and field program.
“Coming off football, adding strength, he’ll be even better prepared for a college workload,” Rosado said. “In triple jump and long jump, I think he can finish top-half of the conference as a freshman. He will be huge for us.”
Haselhorst is a big piece as the Tigers try to build a solid track and field recruiting base in the region, Rosado said.
“We have a long way to go, and it’s important to have those area kids,” he said. “We want to show that we’re trending upward, that we can have one of the top programs in the (Great Plains Athletic Conference).
“We’re hoping to get a few more kids from Yankton. I think this will hopefully doors for more from Yankton, and any others Gavin may know.”
Though he only had a short time in the Yankton program, Haselhorst left an impact, Muth noted.
“The thing about coaching is the relationships you build,” he said. “Before I saw (Gavin) in the hallway, had him in the classroom. But in six months we built a strong relationship. He made a positive impact.”
Haselhorst plans to major in business at DWU.
