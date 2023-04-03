AMES, Iowa — Kelsey Heath shot a two-round score of 164 (85 in round one, 79 in round two) to lead the Mount Marty Lancers golf team that competed in the 2023 Jimmie Spring Swing Event Monday.
Heath is tied for 12th in the event.
Tatum Jensen shot a 91 round one and followed it up with an 81 score in round two for a combined 172, good enough for a tie of 27th place and a career-best.
Courtney Heath also improved in the second round, following up a 93 first round with an 86 score for a total of 179, good enough for a tie of 38th place.
Kalee Gilsdorf shot a 98 first round and a 102 second round for a 200 score. She is in 54th place.
Kaite Roth shot 115 each round for a 230 score. She is in 63rd place.
Pinetree Collegiate
KENNESAW, Ga. – The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the first day at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate with a 305 and a 310. The 36-hole score has the team in seventh place heading into the final round tomorrow morning. Junior Akari Hayashi is inside the top-15 individually with the best two scores for USD on Monday.
Hayashi posted two rounds of 74 on day one. She had three birdies on the day with two of them coming in the second round of play. Hayashi is in a tie for 13th place with one round remaining.
Molly Fossen claimed two rounds of 76 on Monday. Fossen scored a birdie on the par-four third hole in round one before adding two more to her total in round two. Fossen is in a tie for 24th place individually after day one.
Danica Badura had rounds of 76 and 80 in the first two rounds of play. She recorded a stretch of 13 straight pars in the first round and scored two birdies on the front of the second round. Badura is in 33rd place individually with one round to go.
Catie Nekola recorded a 79 in round one and an 80 in round two. She carded three birdies in each round for a team-high six on day one. Nekola is tied for 44th place individually through 36 holes.
Emma Henningsson scored an 83 and an 82 on Monday. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-five 16th hole in the second round. Henningsson is in a tie for 52nd place after two rounds.
Alexa Wingnean had rounds of 89 and 84 competing as an individual. She had three total birdies on the day and is in a tie for 62nd place individually.
The third round will begin today (Tuesday) at 9 a.m. ET from Pinetree Country Club. The round will begin with a shotgun start.
Men
Western Illinois Invite
SILVIS, Ill. – Through the first 36 holes of the Western Illinois Invite, the South Dakota Coyotes sit atop the leaderboard after rounds of 300 and 289 in day one. The 289 in round two was the lowest round scored by a team on Monday. The Coyotes are tied with St. Thomas for the lead at 21-over through two rounds. Seniors Hunter Rebrovich and Ben Hicks are inside the top five individually with Rebrovich leading the field.
Rebrovich carded rounds of 72 and 70 on Monday at TPC Deere Run. He scored a team-high six birdies on the day with four coming in the second trip around the course. Rebrovich’s even-par score through 36 holes is tied for first place individually.
Hicks recorded rounds of 74 and 71 in the first day of action. He scored five birdies on the day with three of them appearing in the second round. Hicks started his second round with three birdies in his first four holes. His three-over par day has him in a tie for fifth heading into the third round tomorrow.
Max Schmidtke and Logan Hamak ended day one in a tie for 18th place individually. Schmidtke scored rounds of 78 and 73 while Hamak had rounds of 76 and 75. Schmidtke’s one birdie of the day came on the par-five second hole. Hamak had three birdies with two coming in the second round.
Bryce Hammer recorded rounds of 81 and 79 on Monday. Hammer carded a birdie on the par-five 10th hole in round one and the par-five second hole in round two. His 18-over par total has him in a tie for 50th individually.
Danny Renner completed his first rounds of the spring with a 78 and 80. His two birdies on the day both came in the first round. Renner is in a tie for 41st place after two rounds of play.
Round three will begin at 8:30 a.m. today (Tuesday) from Silvis, Illinois. The final round will begin with a shotgun start.
