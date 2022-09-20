The Yankton Bucks offense was a well-oiled machine, getting goals from Braylen Bietz, Ty Binde, Lance Dannenbring, and Jack Pedersen as they defeated the Pierre Governors 4-2 here at Crane-Youngworth Field Tuesday.
Yankton improves to 6-4-2 on the season, while Pierre falls to 7-3-1.
“It was a big win for our program and a big win for the year because we keep improving (each game),” Bucks head coach Dave Dannenbring said after the game. “We came out and did what we needed to do. We knew (Pierre) had a couple of big studs, (but) I thought our communication on where their scorers were and what we were going to do against them and our players communicating that to each other was good.”
After an early Pierre goal on a free kick from Rylan Derry, Bietz found the net 1:32 later as he beat Governors goalkeeper Carson Ahartz to level the score at 1-1 with 35:44 remaining in the first half.
“We watched film and knew how to split their defense,” Bietz said. “We cooperated and (it was) an easy goal.”
“We’ve had trouble in the past of coming back from (giving up early goals),” Lance Dannenbring said. “Our body language was great after the goal. We said, ‘We will stick to our guns and put it back in the net’.”
The Bucks added goals from Binde and Dannenbring to get a two-goal lead at 3-1 entering halftime.
Both offenses slowed down to start the second half until Pierre found life on a strike from Erlend Tveite with 16:01 remaining in the game. Dave Dannenbring felt his team was struggling to create chances.
“I was standing on the sidelines and wasn’t sure (about how we were playing) because all of a sudden, their touch got better,” he said. “Their ability to put together four-or-five strings of passes got way better. We were a little bit tired. I think we get a little bit scared. You pull back and think ‘I don’t want to make a mistake. I don’t want to blow a lead.’ It gives them the opportunity to shoot away, but our defense bent a little, (yet) didn’t break. We had some great plays (and) had better communication, and we keep getting better.”
Dannenbring added that his team started to play “boot ball” which is booting the soccer ball down the field. He wanted his team to possess the ball so they could connect and have the possibility to score. His midfield, led by Lance Dannenbring, Ty Binde, and Brady Blom, calmed the team down in his eyes, along with his coaching.
“I had to scream and tell them to possess the ball at the end because we had the midfield open,” Dave Dannenbring said. “We were able to do it if we were a little bit patient, and (the players) were.”
The Bucks’ attack looked calmer and composed in the last ten minutes to the point where they were controlling the play. With 3:19 remaining, Jack Pedersen got a great feed from Christian Pacheco but shot the ball over the net.
Still, the Bucks kept pushing and Pedersen capitalized on a great pass from Lance Dannenbring to put the Bucks ahead 4-2 with 1:59 remaining.
“We knew that if we got the ball back, we were off to the races to get another one back in (the net),” Lance Dannenbring said. “It was great, great defensive positioning and I’m proud of the guys for really sticking to it.”
“I’m happy for Jack Pederson,” Dave Dannenbring said. “(When) he’s got a wide-open goal and shanks it, he just felt horrible. Then, he had another one and redeems himself and puts the game away. What a great, great night for Buck soccer. That’s what sports are all about.”
In Dannenbring’s eyes, his team could have had six goals in the game. He believes that his team has been unlucky at times but believes that will even out down the stretch of the season.
“I told the guys on the bench (that) I’ll take those lucky breaks Saturday against Aberdeen as opposed to here where we’re ahead, and we’re eventually going to get those breaks,” he said.
The 4-2 victory is big for Yankton’s hopes of getting a top-eight seed in the Class AA State Playoffs and being able to host a playoff game. Aberdeen Central is currently in third place in the state, so a win against the Golden Eagles could swing the odds of a home playoff game happening in Yankton’s favor.
“We took the number-one team (Huron) in the state down to the wire last week,” Dannenbring said. “We already beat (Sioux Falls Lincoln), and we were close to (Watertown) We played them early and we didn’t have the goalkeeping at that time. (Our team) hadn’t stepped it up yet. Our defense hadn’t come together as a unit. We’re a way different team than when we played Watertown. I’m excited that if they come our way, we’re going to be a different team.”
Yankton’s showdown at Aberdeen Central is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Swisher Field Gene Brownell Complex.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.