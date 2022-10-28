FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS 11AAA
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 4 S.F. Lincoln (7-3) at No. 1 S.F. Jefferson (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Harrisburg (8-2) at No. 2 O’Gorman (8-2), 6 p.m.
CLASS 11AA
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Pierre (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Aberdeen Central (6-4) at No. 2 Tea Area (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11A
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 3 Beresford (8-2) at No. 2 West Central (9-1), 7 p.m.
No. 4 S.F. Christian (7-3) at No. 1 Dell Rapids (10-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS 11B
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 5 McCook Central-Montrose (9-1) at No. 1 Winner (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Hot Springs (8-2) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (10-0), 6 p.m.
CLASS 9AA
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 6 Parkston (9-1) at No. 2 Elkton-Lake Benton (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 4 Hamlin (9-1) at No. 1 Wall (10-0), 6:30 p.m. CT
CLASS 9A
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 4 Harding County-Bison (8-2) at No. 1 Warner (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Gregory (9-1) at No. 2 Lyman (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 9B
Semifinals, Nov. 4
No. 12 Irene-Wakonda (5-5) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 6 DeSmet (7-3) at No. 2 Hitchcock-Tulare (10-0), 7 p.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
CLASS C2
First Round, Oct. 28
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Valentine 16
Battle Creek 42, Gordon/Rushville 14
Hartington Cedar Catholic 44, Mitchell 14
Malcolm 64, Archbishop Bergan 17
Norfolk Catholic 28, Yutan 14
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Bishop Neumann 21
Oakland-Craig 56, Fillmore Central 30
Ord 40, Chase County 0
Quarterfinals, Nov. 4
No. 9 Battle Creek (8-2) vs. No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (10-0)
No. 12 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-3) vs. No. 4 Malcolm (10-0)
No. 11 Lincoln Lutheran (7-3) vs. No. 3 Norfolk Catholic (10-0)
No. 7 Oakland-Craig (8-2) vs. No. 2 Ord (9-1)
CLASS D1
Second Round, Oct. 28
North Platte St. Patrick’s 50, Sandy Creek 14
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Hi-Line 30
No. 12 Heartland (7-2) at No. 5 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1), 7 p.m., Neligh
Riverside 30, Summerland 18
Stanton 54, Ravenna 18
Nebraska Christian 14, Thayer Central 8
Clarkson/Leigh 22, Crofton 14
Weeping Water 40, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 22
Quarterfinals, Nov. 4
No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (9-1) vs. No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (10-0)
5/12 winner vs. No. 4 Riverside (8-1)
No. 11 Nebraska Christian (8-2) vs. No. 3 Stanton (10-0)
No. 7 Clarkson-Leigh (9-1), vs. No. 15 Weeping Water (6-4)
CLASS D2
Second Round, Oct. 28
Howells/Dodge 40, South Loup 12
Dundy County-Stratton 48, Johnson-Brock 8
Central Valley 20, Sandhills/Thedford 16
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Wynot 34, Twin Loup 28
Bloomfield 44, Osceola 42
Elm Creek 33, Ainsworth 18
Hitchcock County 52, Humphrey St. Francis 0
Quarterfinals, Nov. 4
No. 8 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1) vs. No. 1 Howells-Dodge (10-0)
No. 12 Central Valley (9-1) vs. No. 4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (10-0)
No. 6 Bloomfield (9-1) vs. No. 3 Wynot (9-1)
No. 10 Elm Creek (9-1) vs. No. 2 Hitchcock County (10-0)
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 1
No. 8 Parker (3-24) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (23-7)
No. 5 Tea Area (9-19) at No. 4 Lennox (12-15)
No. 7 Vermillion (11-17) at No. 2 Canton (21-4), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Beresford (12-19) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (21-9)
Final Round, Nov. 3
TA/Lennox winner vs. Parker/DV winner
Beresford/EPJ winner vs. Canton/Vermillion winner
REGION 5A
First Round, Oct. 31
No. 9 Chamberlain (4-20) at No. 8 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (9-18), 6:30 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 1
Chamberlain/SCW winner at No. 1 Wagner (28-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Parkston (16-14) at No. 4 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (17-11)
No. 7 Hanson (10-16) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Bon Homme (15-13) at No. 3 Kimball-White Lake (19-9)
Final Round, Nov. 3
MVP/Parkston winner vs. Wagner/Chamberlain/SCW winner
KWL/BH winner vs. PG/Hanson winner
REGION 4B
First Round, Oct. 31
No. 9 Freeman Academy-Marion (2-23) at No. 8 Irene-Wakonda (4-22), 6 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 1
IW/FAM winner at No. 1 Freeman (18-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (10-20) at No. 4 Scotland (11-13), 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 Menno (6-19) at No. 2 Gayville-Volin (19-10), 6:30 p.m.
No. 6 Centerville (11-18) at No. 3 Viborg-Hurley (17-12), 6:30 p.m.
Final Round, Nov. 3
Scotland/AH winner vs. Freeman/IW/FAM winner
VH/Centerville winner vs. GV/Menno winner
REGION 5B
First Round, Oct. 31
No. 9 Marty (5-23) at No. 8 Corsica-Stickney (7-18), 7 p.m.
Second Round, Nov. 1
CS/Marty winner at No. 1 Burke (28-4), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Andes Central-Dakota Christian (8-21) vs. No. 4 Gregory (12-15), Burke
No. 7 Colome (8-21) at No. 2 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (23-4), 6 p.m., Armour
No. 6 Avon (9-17) at No. 3 Wessington Springs (23-8), 7 p.m., Armour
Final Round, Nov. 3
Gregory/ACDC winner vs. Burke/CS/Marty winner
WS/Avon winner vs. TDA/Colome winner
NEB. DISTRICT FINALS
Saturday, Oct. 29
CLASS C2
C2-1 AT LINCOLN: No. 16 Summerland (21-8) at No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran (36-0), 1 p.m.
C2-2 AT FREMONT: No. 15 Ponca (23-10) at No. 2 Archbishop Bergan (30-4), 11 a.m.
C2-3 AT STROMBURG: No. 14 Wakefield (24-9) at No. 3 Cross County (28-4), 1 p.m.
C2-4 AT OAKLAND: No. 13 Thayer Central (24-7) at No. 4 Oakland-Craig (26-9), 6 p.m.
C2-5 AT COZAD: No. 12 Freeman vs. No. 5 Bayard (30-1), 3 p.m.
C2-6 AT BARTLEY: No. 11 Fullerton (20-5) at No. 6 Southwest (26-6), 3 p.m.
C2-7 AT AMHERST: No. 10 Palmyra (24-6) at No. 7 Amherst (25-6), 1:30 p.m.
C2-8 AT CAIRO: No. 9 Clarkson-Leigh (25-6) at No. 8 Centura (25-6), 3 p.m.
CLASS D1
D1-1 AT KEARNEY: No. 16 South Platte (16-16) vs. No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (24-7), 4 p.m.
D1-2 AT GRAND ISLAND: No. 15 Bancroft-Rosalie (17-17) vs. No. 2 Cambridge (28-2), 2:30 p.m.
D1-3 AT MAYWOOD: No. 14 Pleasanton (17-12) at No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (24-2), 2 p.m.
D1-4 AT SHICKLEY: No. 13 Johnson-Brock (15-15) at No. 4 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (25-5), 4 p.m.
D1-5 AT MERIDIAN: No. 12 Elmwood-Murdock (18-14) at No. 5 Meridian (26-4), 12:30 p.m.
D1-6 AT SUMNER: No. 11 Elgin Public-Pope John (21-8) at No. 6 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (26-5), 4 p.m.
D1-7 AT ALBION: No. 10 Axtell (23-8) vs. No. 7 Hartington Cedar Catholic (23-10), 2:30 p.m.
D1-8 AT CENTRAL CITY: No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia (20-13) at No. 9 Nebraska Christian (26-7), 2 p.m.
CLASS D2
D2-1 AT HOWELLS: No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson (15-16) at No. 1 Howells-Dodge (25-4), 2 p.m.
D2-2 AT SUTHERLAND: No. 15 Leyton (20-10) vs. No. 2 Overton (27-4), 2 p.m.
D2-3 AT HOLDREGE: No. 14 Garden County (19-12) at No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis (24-4), 2 p.m.
D2-4 AT SHELTON: No. 13 High Plains Community (23-8) at No. 4 Shelton (29-2), 1 p.m.
D2-5 AT ODELL: No. 12 Exeter-Milligan (19-11) at No. 5 Diller-Odell (28-5), 4 p.m.
D2-6 AT LITCHFIELD: No. 11 Hay Springs (25-5) at No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-8), 3 p.m.
D2-7 AT O’NEILL: No. 10 Wynot (21-10) at No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s (27-4), 6 p.m.
D2-8 AT BROKEN BOW: No. 9 Stuart (21-10) vs. No. 8 Wallace (27-5), 1:30 p.m.
