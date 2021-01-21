PARKSTON — Parkston outscored Bon Homme 18-11 in the third quarter to take control for a 50-47 victory over the Cavaliers in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Allison Ziebart posted 18 points and six rebounds for Parkston. Tiah Holzbauer had 10 points. Emma Yost added eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in the victory.
Jurni Vavruska led Bon Homme with 17 points. Kenzie Carson finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Jenae Alberts added seven rebounds and three assists.
Parkston, 7-4 after a third straight victory, travels to Platte-Geddes on Tuesday. Bon Homme hosts Kimball-White Lake on Tuesday, the first home game since Dec. 31 for the Cavaliers.
BON HOMME (2-8) 7 17 11 12 — 47
PARKSTON (7-4) 14 7 18 11 — 50
Irene-Wakonda 59, Alcester-Hudson 55
ALCESTER — Irene-Wakonda outscored Alcester-Hudson 22-16 in the fourth quarter to rally to a 59-55 victory over the Cubs in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Emma Marshall scored a game-high 23 points for Irene-Wakonda. Nora O’Malley netted 20 points and had four assists in the victory.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 20 points. Abby Walth posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Roni Rhead added 10 points.
Irene-Wakonda (6-5) travels to Parker on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson heads to Avon to face Centerville in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday.
IRENE-WAKONDA (6-5) 15 9 13 22 — 59
ALCESTER-HUDSON (3-6) 14 11 14 16 — 55
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 53, Avon 42
AVON — Mackenzie Muckey just missed a triple double, posting 14 points, nine rebounds and nine steals as Andes Central-Dakota Christian downed Avon 53-42 in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Josie Brouwer netted 12 points and Allison Muckey scored 11 points for AC-DC. Lexie VanderPol blocked five shots and Isabella Brouwer added four assists for the Thunder.
Tiffany Pelton led Avon with 14 points and seven steals. Courtney Sees had 11 points and three assists. Ali Sees added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates.
Both teams will be in Avon on Saturday for the Great Plains Conference Classic. AC-DC (7-3) will face top-ranked Corsica-Stickney for the championship, while Avon will take on Tripp-Delmont-Armour in one of the preliminary games.
AC-DC (7-3) 14 15 14 10 — 53
AVON (4-7) 4 4 18 16 — 42
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 48, Mitchell Christian 34
MITCHELL — Bailey Spaans scored a game-high 20 points to lead Tripp-Delmont-Armour past Mitchell Christian 48-34 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Faith Werkmeister scored 11 points for TDA. Megan Reiner filled the stat sheet, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
Audry Hofer led Mitchell Christian with 13 points.
TDA, 6-4, faces host Avon in the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday. Mitchell Christian hosts Lower Brule on Tuesday.
TD-A (6-4) 9 13 11 15 — 48
MITCHELL CHR. (3-9) 13 11 8 2 — 34
Colome 58, Freeman Academy-Marion 24
MARION — Colome built a 38-10 halftime lead on the way to a 58-24 victory over Freeman Academy-Marion in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Makayla Shippy scored 12 points to lead a balanced Colome attack. Libbie Petersek posted 10 points and seven assists. Saydee Heath finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Liz Yeaman added a game-high 12 rebounds in the victory.
Jada Koerner led FA-M with nine points and six rebounds.
Both teams head to Avon on Saturday for the Great Plains Conference Classic. Colome will face Gayville-Volin, while the Bearcats will take on Marty.
COLOME (2-8) 12 26 6 14 — 58
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (1-10) 5 5 2 12 — 24
West Central 58, Lennox 29
LENNOX — West Central used four players in double figures to roll past Lennox 58-29 in Dakota XII Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Josslin Jarding scored 13 points and Rylee Haldeman netted 12 points for West Central. Addy Kramer and Cassidy Siemonsma each had 11 points in the victory.
Mara Hinker led Lennox with 10 points.
West Central, 10-1, travels to Sioux Falls Christian on Monday. Lennox, 4-8, travels to Platte-Geddes today (Friday).
Winner 60, Kadoka 32
WINNER — Winner built a 47-16 halftime lead and coasted to a 60-32 victory over Kadoka Area in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Bella Swedlund scored 33 points, shooting 6-for- 10 from three-point range, and grabbed nine rebounds for Winner. Kalla Bertram added 16 points and five steals.
Lanie Blair led Kadoka Area with 10 points.
Winner, 11-1, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Jan. 29. Kadoka Area hosts Jones County today (Friday).
KADOKA AREA (3-6) 6 10 7 9 — 32
WINNER (11-1) 26 21 8 5 — 60
Brandon Valley 71, Brookings 36
BRANDON — Brandon Valley built a 42-21 halftime lead on the way to a 71-36 victory over Brookings in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Hilary Behrens scored 22 points to lead Brandon Valley. Emma Jarovski netted 11 points and Sidney Thue added 10 points in the victory.
Landree Wilson led Brookings with 16 points. Ainsley Shelsta added 13 points.
Brandon Valley, 7-2, hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln on Saturday. Brookings travels to Yankton on Tuesday.
BROOKINGS (0-8) 11 10 11 4 — 36
BRANDON VALLEY (7-2) 22 20 19 10 — 71
Bridgewater-Emery 58, Howard 44
HOWARD — Julia Weber posted 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Bridgewater-Emery past Howard 58-44 in girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Kerrigan Schultz added 16 points, going 3-for-5 from three-point range, in the victory.
Trinity Palmquist led Howard with 13 points. Kenedy Koepsell had 10 points and Kate Connor grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers.
Bridgewater-Emery hosts Hanson on Jan. 29. Howard travels to Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday.
BRIDGE-EM. (8-4) 15 18 15 10 — 58
HOWARD (4-5) 11 9 14 10 — 44
