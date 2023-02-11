ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Maddie Jones flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to lead Northwestern past Mount Marty 78-58 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’ basketball action on Saturday in Orange City, Iowa.
Molly Schany posted 15 points and eight rebounds for Northwestern. Emilee Danner ahd 14 points and eight rebounds. Yankton grad Ellie Karolevitz scored two points in limited action for the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.