LEMARS, Iowa — Dakota Valley suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on the way to a 3-1 record in the LeMars Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Dakota Valley beat LeMars Gehlan 22-20, 21-12; Lawton-Bronson 21-18, 21-11; and Sheldon 21-13, 21-15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton claimed a 22-20, 19-21, 15-13 victory over the Panthers.
In the tournament, Jorja VanDenHull scored 26 kills and Sophie Tuttle had 19 kills to lead the offense. Logan Miller posted 76 assists, including 27 against SBL. Miller also finished with seven ace serves, with Kate VanRooyan recording six. VanRooyan had a team-best 34 digs, with Sammi Archer recording 22 and Tuttle posting 20. VanDenHull had five blocks in the four matches.
Dakota Valley, 7-1, hosts Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Creighton Tourn.
CREIGHTON, Neb. — Creighton went 2-1 in its home round robin volleyball tournament on Saturday.
CREIGHTON DEF. SUMMERLAND 25-20, 25-15: Maycee Zimmerer posted eight kills and 13 digs, and Bryna Fanta had seven kills and 10 digs for Creighton.
Also for Creighton, Christen Curtis had eight assists and nine digs. Averi Diedrichsen posted a team-best 16 digs. Brooke Dance added four blocks.
CREIGHTON DEF. HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 25-16, 25-11: Brooke Dance had six kills and four blocks to lead Creighton.
Christen Curtis finished with nine assists and three ace serves for Creighton. Averi Diedrichsen had 15 digs, Maycee Zimmerer had five kills and nine digs, and Bryna Fanta added nine digs in the victory.
WEST HOLT DEF. CREIGHTON 27-25, 17-25, 25-18: Maycee Zimmerer finished with 13 kills and nine digs for Creighton.
Also for Creighton, Christen Curtis and Kendall Wolverton each had eight assists, with Wolverton also recording 10 digs and two ace serves. Brooke Dance posted eight kills and three blocks. Averi Diedrichsen had 22 digs and Bryna Fanta added 16 digs for the Bulldogs.
Big East Conf.
MONTROSE — Chester outlasted Garretson 23-25, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25, 15-12 in the championship of the Big East Conference volleyball tournament, held Saturday in Montrose.
Jayda Kenyon had 14 kills ,and Breckyn Ewoldt posted nine kills and three blocks for Chester. Lily VanHal had 24 assists and Emery Larson added 29 digs in the victory.
Kaylin Koch posted 22 kills, and Lily Ranschau had 19 kills and 18 digs for Garretson. Jaelyn Benson posted 44 assists and 18 digs. Logan Bly finished with 10 kills and three blocks. Lexi Gawarecki added 16 digs for the Blue Dragons.
Chester, 9-2, hosts Elkton-Lake Benton on Tuesday. Garretson, 9-1, faces Flandreau on Tuesday.
THIRD — BALTIC DEF. MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE 25-21, 25-22, 34-36, 19-25, 15-10: Baltic survived a furious comeback by McCook Central-Montrose to take the third place match.
Emma Van Regenmorter had 14 kills, and Elyssa Clark had 12 kills and 18 digs to lead Baltic. Sami Polzin finished with 11 kills, 20 digs and five ace serves. Jacie Wendland had 23 assists and 18 digs, Baily Teveldal had 22 digs and Cami Artz added seven blocks in the victory.
Brandy Pulse posted 18 kills and 14 digs, and Tayah McGregor had 12 digs for MCM. Brianna Even finished with 42 assists. Aubree Kranz had 10 digs and four ace serves, with Abby Roling also recording 10 digs. Michaela McCormick had 10 kills and Katelyn Lueth added three blocks for the Fighting Cougars.
FIFTH — PARKER DEF. BERESFORD 19-25, 24-26, 28-26, 25-21, 15-13: Brooke Berens recorded 31 kills and 70 digs to lead Parker from an 0-2 deficit to a 3-2 victory over Beresford in the fifth place match.
Katie Bialas had 10 kills and Lexi Even added 43 assists for Parker. Desiree Pierce had 60 digs and Anna Reifenberger added 35 digs in the victory.
Savannah Beeson had 11 kills, and Larissa Tiedema posted 28 assists and 12 digs for Beresford. Kara Niles finished with nine kills and three blocks. Maddie Erickson also had three blocks. Rachel Zanter had 23 digs, Autumn Namminga posted 20 digs and six ace serves, and McKayla Roelke added 12 digs in the effort.
Beresford travels to McCook Central-Montrose on Thursday.
SEVENTH — SIOUX VALLEY DEF. FLANDREAU 25-20, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12: Reagan Johnson posted 22 kills and three blocks to lead Sioux Valley past Flandreau in the seventh place match.
Ashley Bjerke finished with 23 assists and 14 digs, and Talya Vincent had 14 assists for Sioux Valley. Kaedyn Sapp had eight kills, Adison Renkly had 3 ½ blocks and Kasey Pistulka added 26 digs in the victory.
Wakefield Tourn.
WAKEFIELD, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic went 1-2 on the final day of the Wakefield Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Wakefield, Nebraska.
BRLD DEF. CEDAR CATHOLIC 25-20, 25-20: Laney Kathol had six kills and three ace serves, and Cady Uttecht had seven assists and nine digs to lead Cedar Catholic. Lexi Eickhoff posted six blocks (two solo) and Katie Jones had 12 digs in the effort.
CEDAR CATHOLIC DEF. CEDAR BLUFFS 25-15, 20-25, 25-15: Grace Wortmann had nine ace serves and 11 digs to lead Cedar Catholic. Meredith McGregor posted 12 assists, with Cady Uttecht posting eight assists. Laney Kathol had seven kills, with Lauren Bernecker and Faith Christensen each recording five kills. Lexi Eickhoff had three blocks (two solo) in the victory.
PONCA DEF. CEDAR CATHOLIC 25-20, 25-16: Cady Uttecht had seven assists and seven digs for Cedar Catholic. Laney Kathol finished with six kills and Lauren Bernecker added three blocks (one solo).
ORR 3, FAM 0
FREEMAN — Oldham-Ramona-Rutland swept Freeman Academy-Marion 25-4, 25-11, 25-9 in prep volleyball action on Saturday.
Paige Hanson posted eight ace serves and Julia Trygstad had five kills for ORR. Emily Matson posted 10 digs and five assists. Hayden Oftedal had six assists, and Bailey Hyland added three ace serves and seven digs in the victory.
Stefany Cortes led FAM with two ace serves. Emma McConniel added eight digs.
