Dakota Valley Second In Preseason Poll
Dakota Valley's Claire Munch attacks the ball during the Panthers' matchup against Sioux Falls Christian in the 2022 South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament. Dakota Valley was ranked second, behind Sioux Falls Christian, in the South Dakota Media preseason poll, announced Monday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

Three area teams were ranked in the preseason top five in the Class A portion of the South Dakota Media volleyball poll, announced Monday.

Defending champion Sioux Falls Christian was a unanimous top pick, with Dakota Valley second, Wagner third and Elk Point-Jefferson fifth. Platte-Geddes received votes in the poll.

