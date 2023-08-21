Three area teams were ranked in the preseason top five in the Class A portion of the South Dakota Media volleyball poll, announced Monday.
Defending champion Sioux Falls Christian was a unanimous top pick, with Dakota Valley second, Wagner third and Elk Point-Jefferson fifth. Platte-Geddes received votes in the poll.
In Class B, defending champion Warner drew 12 of 14 first place votes to claim the top spot. Freeman received a vote.
In Class AA, defending champion Harrisburg drew eight first place votes to claim the top spot.
Yankton opens the 2023 season against O’Gorman, fourth in the Class AA poll, today (Tuesday). The Gazelles travel to Dakota Valley on Thursday.
Here is the South Dakota Media preseason media poll for the 2023 season. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, final 2022 record, points and final 2022 poll ranking.
1. Harrisburg (8) 28-3 62 1
2. S.F. Washington (4) 27-5 52 3
3. S.F. Jefferson 25-7 38 4
4. O’Gorman (2) 26-6 23 2
5. S.F. Lincoln 21-12 13 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Roosevelt (13-16) 6; R.C. Stevens (23-15) 6; Pierre (18-6) 4; Watertown (17-15) 3; Brandon Valley (10-21) 3
1. S.F. Christian (14) 33-5 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 28-8 37 2
4. Elkton-Lake Benton 32-4 26 RV
5. Elk Point-Jefferson 26-10 14 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Dell Rapids (19-10) 12; Miller (33-4) 11; Platte-Geddes (28-9) 7; Belle Fourche (32-9) 3; Madison (12-16) 1
2. Chester Area (1) 28-6 55 3
3. Northwestern (1) 29-9 36 4
5. Colman-Egan 24-11 11 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Castlewood (23-9) 10; Wolsey-Wessington (30-5) 8; Freeman (21-12) 1; Faulkton Area (20-12) 1
