FARGO, N.D.—South Dakota junior Erin Kinney was the Track MVP, fourth-year junior Meredith Clark was the Field MVP and freshman Mark Daley was the Newcomer of the Championship to headline the awards Saturday at the Summit League Championships held at Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex.
North Dakota State swept the team titles. On the women’s side the Bison edged USD 253.833 to 240.5 to prevent a Coyote title defense and earn the program’s 14th title in 15 years. The NDSU men claimed a 13th straight title with 239 points, beating out South Dakota State (205.5) and USD (159.5).
Kinney broke a pair of Summit League Championship meet records, took home four gold medals and scored 25 points on Saturday. She becomes the second Coyote to win the Track Championship MVP and first since 2017. Kinney swept the 100- and 200-meter dashes, anchored the 4x100-meter relay and ran a leg of the 4x400-meter relay. She broke her own meet record from Friday’s preliminaries in the 100 meters, improving to 11.34 seconds in the today’s final. She also clocked a personal best 23.35 seconds to win the 200 meters. She’s the first Coyote to sweep the events since 2012.
The women’s 4x400-meter relay of sophomore Anna Robinson, fourth-year junior Madison Jochum, Kinney and junior Jacy Pulse broke the Summit League Championship meet record and South Dakota school record with a clocking of 3:40.25. This marks USD’s third-straight year of winning the relay.
The Coyotes also defended their crown in the 4x100-meter relay, with sophomore Sammy Neil, Pulse, Robinson and Kinney clocking a winning time of 45.06 seconds.
Clark scored 22 points in the throwing events with a trio of podium finishes. She becomes the second Coyote in three seasons to win the Field Championship MVP. She was runner-up in the discus, second in the hammer throw and third in the shot put. Clark threw the discus 147-0 on Saturday for second place.
Daley becomes the sixth Coyote to win Men’s Newcomer of the Championship outdoors after tallying 17.5 points in the sprints. He finished runner-up in the 200 meters, third in the 100 meters, ran on the winning 4x100-meter relay and on the fifth-place 4x400-meter relay. He clocked 21.02 seconds for second in the 200 meters and took third in the 100 meters in 10.49 seconds.
The men’s 4x100-meter relay of fourth-year junior Ardell Inlay, sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski, Daley and fourth-year junior Dylan Kautz tied the Summit League Championship and South Dakota program records with a clocking of 39.94 seconds. The Coyotes have won the relay for three-straight years.
Pulse, who broke the Summit League Championship record in the 400-meter hurdles during Friday’s preliminaries with a clocking of 58.46 seconds, secured gold in the event on Saturday. She posted a time of 58.70 seconds in the final to defend her title. It marked her third gold of the weekend, adding to the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. She also finished runner-up to Kinney in the 100 meters with a time of 11.68 seconds.
Fourth-year junior Hugo Morvan won his second 110-meter hurdle title in the last three years. He clocked a personal best of 13.79 seconds in the victory, which ranks third in USD program history. Morvan also took eighth in the 400 hurdles.
Kautz followed up an anchor carry on the Coyotes’ record-setting relay by winning the open 100 meters. The defending champion took gold again with a time of 10.40 seconds.
Fourth-year junior Lydia Knapp, narrowly edged out by Clark for Field MVP by one point, captured her second title of the weekend in the throws. She won the discus in 170-9 (52.06m), becoming the first Coyote to take gold in that event.
Fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot became the fourth Coyote to surpass the elusive 18 feet in the men’s pole vault. He won the event, held indoors Saturday due to inclement conditions, with a vault of 18-0 ½ (5.50m). Faurot wins his first outdoor title and the Coyotes’ ninth in the last 10 meets. Junior Eerik Haamer finished runner-up in 17-2 ¼ (5.24m).
South Dakota was edged out in the women’s team title race with 240.5 points to North Dakota State’s 253.83. The Coyote men were third with 159.5 points to champion NDSU’s 239 points.
Junior Luke Olson ran a lifetime best of 1:49.57 in the 800 meters for all-Summit honors in third place. His time ranks second in South Dakota program record books.
Robinson followed up the 4x100 and 4x400 relays with an all-Summit performance in the open 400 meters. She placed third with a time of 54.46 seconds. She becomes the third Coyote to garner all-Summit recognition in the event.
Sophomore Averi Schmeichel placed third in both hurdle races. She clocked 13.79 seconds in the 100 hurdles, just off her personal best of 13.75 set in the preliminaries. She clocked 1:01.32 in the 400 hurdles.
Sixth-year senior Jackson Coker earned a spot on the discus podium for the fourth time in his career. He placed third with a throw of 164-3 (50.06m).
Additional point scorers on Saturday for South Dakota’s women included Abby Ripperda in the 5,000 meters (fourth), Madison Jochum in the 800 meters (fourth), Sammy Neil in the 100 meters (fifth), Ella Byers in the 1,500 meters (fifth), Lauren Meyer in the triple jump (fifth), Anna Robinson in the 200 meters (sixth), Liberty Justus in the 100 hurdles (sixth), Caelyn Valandra-Prue in the 400 meters (eighth)
Other point scorers for the Coyote men Saturday included Spencer Buley in the pole vault (tied for fourth), Jayden Green in the triple jump (fifth), Ken-Mark Minkovski in the 200 meters (fifth), Mikael Grace in the 110 hurdles (fifth), Davion Williams in the 400 hurdles (fifth), the 4x400 relay (fifth), Ardell Inlay in the 100 meters (sixth), Quincy Warren in the discus (seventh), Thomas Nikkel in the 400 meters (seventh), Merga Gemeda in the 5,000 meters (seventh) and 1,500 meters (eighth), and Bennett Schwenn in the triple jump (eighth).
