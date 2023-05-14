FARGO, N.D.—South Dakota junior Erin Kinney was the Track MVP, fourth-year junior Meredith Clark was the Field MVP and freshman Mark Daley was the Newcomer of the Championship to headline the awards Saturday at the Summit League Championships held at Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex.

North Dakota State swept the team titles. On the women’s side the Bison edged USD 253.833 to 240.5 to prevent a Coyote title defense and earn the program’s 14th title in 15 years. The NDSU men claimed a 13th straight title with 239 points, beating out South Dakota State (205.5) and USD (159.5).

