SPEARFISH — The hometown Spearfish Spartans held off Yankton 43-40 in a girls’ basketball game Friday evening in Spearfish.
Yankton led 32-29 after three quarters.
Spearfish (8-12) got 16 points off the bench from Stella Marcus, as well as eight points from Taylor Duncan and eight rebounds from KyleeJo Symonds.
Yankton (5-14) got 16 points and seven rebounds from Ellie Karolevitz, nine points from Claire Tereshinski, five points and nine rebounds from Jordynn Salvatori, and five points each from Molly Savey and Macy Drotzmann.
The Gazelles will continue their westward swing with a game today (Saturday) at Sturgis to wrap up the regular season.
Spearfish won Friday night’s JV game 44-38, and the Gazelles were led by Macy Drotzmann with 17 points and seven rebounds, and Camryn Koletzky with 11 points and nine rebounds.
In the ‘D’ game, Spearfish beat Yankton 48-14. The Gazelles got six rebounds each from Kenzie Giziewski and Adilyn Schelhaas, and four points from Deandra Leighton.
YANKTON (5-14)
Jillian Eidsness 0-2 0-0 0; Jordynn Salvatori 0-4 5-6 5; Ellie Karolevitz 5-11 5-8 16; Kate Beeman 0-5 0-0 0; Molly Savey 2-3 0-0 5; Claire Tereshinski 3-10 3-3 9; Macy Drotzmann 1-4 3-4 5. TOTALS 11-39 16-21 40.
SPEARFISH (8-12)
Brylee Grubb 0-2 0-0 0; Jozie Dana 2-4 1-2 7; KyleeJo Symonds 1-5 0-0 2; Taylor Duncan 2-6 3-4 8; Mya Kochuten 0-4 0-0 0; Sofie Guthmiller 1-1 1-2 3; Hannah Schoon 0-0 2-3 2; Stella Marcus 6-17 4-5 16; Alivia Heairet 1-2 3-3 5; Ava Muth 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 13-41 14-19 43.
YANKTON 8 16 8 8 — 40
SPEARFISH 6 14 9 14 — 43
Three-Pointers — SPEAR 3-10 (Dana 2-2, Duncan 1-1, Kochuten 0-3, Marcus 0-4), YHS 2-13 (Savey 1-2, Karolevitz 1-4, Eidsness 0-1, Beeman 0-1, Drotzmann 0-1, Tereshinski 0-4). Total Rebounds — YHS 29 (Salvatori 9), SPEAR 28 (Symonds 8). Assists — SPEAR 5 (Symonds 2), YHS 3 (Beeman 2). Personal Fouls — SPEAR 20, YHS 19. Fouled Out — Salvatori, Tereshinski.
