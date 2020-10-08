Mount Marty University head volleyball coach Frank Hebenstreit will retire at the end of the 2020-21 season, MMU announced on Thursday.
Hebenstreit, currently in his sixth season at the helm of the Lancers, will hand the reins to current assistant coach Belen Albertos after this season. A graduate and former player at Martin Methodist (Tennessee) College, Albertos is in her third season on the Lancer bench.
The Press & Dakotan will have more on this story in Saturday’s edition.
