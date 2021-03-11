HURON — The Viborg-Hurley Cougars came into their opening round matchup with White River with one strategy in mind:
Don’t let Caelyn Valandra-Prue beat them.
It didn’t work, as two other Tigers scored in double figures for a 65-53 victory over the Cougars in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Thursday at Huron Arena.
The teams met a month earlier, with Valandra-Prue scoring 46 points in a 62-57 White River victory.
“We told our girls to make the rest of their girls beat us,” Cougars head coach Molly Mason said. “And they did. Give credit to every one of their players.”
Valandra-Prue finished with 31 points — just over her season average —seven rebounds and five assists. Maleighya Estes posted 15 points and five steals. Nicole Yackley hit 4-of-6 from three-point range, finishing with 12 points in the victory.
Nevaeh Ronke led a balanced Viborg-Hurley attack, posting 14 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Coral Mason scored 13 points, going 9-for-11 from the line. Denae Mach hit a couple of three-pointers on the way to 12 points. Sydney Voss added 11 points for the Cougars.
Besides a strong offensive split, a solid defensive presence helped the Tigers advance, Coach Mason said.
“Their pressure on the defensive end made it difficult to get good looks or get the ball in,” she said. “They just didn’t give anybody good looks.”
Valandra-Prue helped get the Tigers going in the first half, scoring 10 of the team’s 15 first quarter points, then adding nine more in the second quarter as White River built a 29-20 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the Tigers got the rest of their offense on track. Estes scored the first six points of the third quarter, and three different Tigers hit three-pointers as White River extended to a 49-29 lead in the third quarter.
“We tried to find a defense that could shut them down,” Coach Mason said. “Hats off to them.”
Viborg-Hurley fought back to within 11 in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer.
White River (22-2) will play the final game Friday, facing either Corsica-Stickney or Herreid-Selby Area in a 7 p.m. contest. Viborg-Hurley (18-5) will face the other of those teams in the 2 p.m. consolation game.
Before the Cougars take the floor again, there is much to do, Coach Mason said.
“I have a locker room full of tired girls,” she said. “We’re going to watch (the other quarterfinal), then head back to the hotel and get some sleep. Tomorrow in practice, we’ll do a quick walk-through and be ready to go.”
VIBORG-HURLE Y (18-5)
Sydney Voss 4-10 3-3 11, Nevaeh Ronke 7-10 0-0 14, Delana Mach 0-0 0-0 0, Coral Mason 2-7 9-11 13, Denae Mach 3-7 4-4 12, Shelby Lyons 0-1 0-0 0, Estelle Lee 1-5 0-0 3. TOTALS: 17-40 16-18 53.
WHITE RIVER (22-1)
Nicole Yackley 4-6 0-0 12, Maleighya Estes 7-15 0-0 15, Caelyn Valandra-Prue 11-21 8-12 31, Remedy Morrison 0-4 0-0 0, Kelsey Morrison 1-2 1-2 4, Karlie Cameron 1-2 0-0 3, Amia Roach-Valandra 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 24-51 9-14 65.
VIBORG-HURLEY 10 10 14 19 — 53
WHITE RIVER 15 14 22 14 — 65
Three-Pointers: WR 8-18 (Yackley 4-6, Estes 1-4, Valandra-Prue 1-3, K. Morrison 1-2, Cameron 1-1, R. Morrison 0-1, Roach-Valandra 0-1), VH 3-7 (Den. Mach 2-3, Lee 1-3, Mason 0-1). Rebounds: VH 30 (Ronke 7), WR 22 (Valandra-Prue 7). Personal Fouls: WR 19, VH 15. Fouled Out: Estes. Assists: WR 10 (Valandra-Prue 5), VH 7 (Mason 3). Turnovers: VH 23, WR 16. Blocked Shots: VH 3 (Mason 2), WR 3 (Valandra-Prue 2). Steals; WR 15 (Estes 5), VH 7 (Mason 3).
