Chad Moran had already reintroduced himself to the fans by the time he threw down a two-handed dunk in the final seconds.
It was, as he later called it, the “cherry on top.”
It was also an emphatic finish to a one-sided victory for the Mount Marty men’s basketball team.
After missing the previous five games, Moran — a junior from Honey Creek, Iowa — scored 14 points off the bench in Wednesday night’s 92-74 win over Doane at Cimpl Arena.
“It was nice to get back out there,” said Moran, who transferred to Mount Marty from the University of Tampa.
“It’ll take me a while to really get back into game shape, but when you can see the ball go through the hoop, it gives you confidence.”
There was plenty of seeing the ball fall through the net for the Lancers (7-6 overall, 4-4 in the GPAC).
Mount Marty made 16 three-pointers, was 26-of-33 at the free throw line and had six players reach double figures in scoring.
The Lancers were in the bonus for most of the second half, which helped them maintain a double-digit lead — they were 22-of-29 at the line in the second half.
“Us attacking the basket is what really helped us get to the line,” Moran said. “When you get to the line like we did, you have to take advantage.”
Unlike their recent trends, the Lancers came out of the gates strong and made six three-pointers in the opening seven minutes.
Mount Marty built a 12-point lead but then went cold and Doane took a 34-31 lead into halftime.
Three consecutive three-pointers later gave Mount Marty a 61-47 lead with 9:51 remaining. By that point, the Lancers were in the bonus, so they did most of their scoring from there at the free throw line.
“In the second half, we were so much better offensively moving the ball,” Mount Marty head coach Todd Lorensen said.
“It may be a really small difference, but it felt like we had a half-step advantage.”
An aggressive approach also played a role, he added.
“There’s a sense of urgency to create that half-step,” Lorensen said. “So that’s directly involved in us getting to the line.”
With the outcome already in hand, the Lancers saw a bright spot in the final minute before Moran’s ferocious dunk.
Marcus Edwards, a junior from Des Moines, Iowa, went to the court after tweaking his right calf on a play with 50 seconds left. He started to hobble off the court with no pressure on the calf, but then turned around and headed back out on the court.
He wanted to make his free throws, which he did, to a nice applause from the crowd.
“Marcus is such a tough kid, and with that size (5-foot-8), you need that kind of moxie and toughness,” Lorensen said. “He’s only played 10 games, so he’s still fresh at this, but he’s going to be a good player for us.”
Jailen Billings also scored 14 points for Mount Marty, while Elijah Pappas recorded 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kade Stearns made four three-pointers for 12 points, while Allen Wilson tallied 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Edwards also finished with 10 points.
Joe Burt scored 22 points to lead Doane (5-9, 2-7) and Jaxon Harre had 19 points.
Mount Marty will host Dordt on Saturday afternoon and then play an exhibition Sunday afternoon at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
DOANE (5-9, 2-7 GPAC)
Max Masin 2-3 0-0 5; Jaxon Harre 7-13 4-5 19; Tyler Sullivan 1-4 0-0 3; Anthony Laravie 2-10 0-0 6; Joe Burt 7-11 4-6 22; Carson Busch 2-2 0-0 5; Alec Oberhauser 0-0 0-0 0; Zach Witters 0-1 0-0 0; Skyler Kelley 2-2 0-2 5; Nick Saiz 1-2 3-4 5; Trey Winkler 1-1 2-2 4. TOTALS 25-49 13-19 74.
MOUNT MARTY (7-6, 4-4 GPAC)
Elijah Pappas 3-7 6-8 13; Jonah Larson 2-4 0-0 5; Allen Wilson 2-3 6-9 10; Kade Stearns 4-8 0-0 12; Keegan Savary 2-2 0-0 5; Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0; Marcus Edwards 3-3 2-2 10; Jailen Billings 3-12 5-6 14; Gio Diaz 0-0 0-0 0; Saba Gvedashvili 1-3 0-0 3; Luke Ronsiek 2-5 0-0 6; Chad Moran 3-4 7-8 14; Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 25-52 26-33 92.
Half — Doane 34-31. Three-Pointers — MMU 16-37 (Billings 3-11, Edwards 2-2, Larson 1-1, Savary 1-1, Moran 1-1, Gvedashvili 1-2, Pappas 1-4, Wilson 0-1), DOA (11-27 (Burt 4-7, Laravie 2-9, Busch 1-1, Kelley 1-1, Masin 1-2, Harre 1-3, Sullivan 1-3, Saiz 0-1). Total Rebounds — MMU 28 (Pappas 6), DOA 28 (Masin 5, Harre 5, Burt 5). Assists — MMU 14 (Pappas 4, Wilson 4), DOA 10 (Laravie 4). Turnovers — DOA 19, MMU 11. Personal Fouls — DOA 24, MMU 15. Fouled Out — None. Technical Foul — Moran.
