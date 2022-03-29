The Mount Marty Lancers’ doubleheader with Dakota State Tuesday was originally scheduled to be played in Madison, but instead the Trojans made the trip to Yankton and were swept by the Lancers.
Mount Marty, thanks to a late push in game one and an explosive start in game two, swept Dakota State 7-6 and 11-2 at Sertoma Park Tuesday.
“It’s definitely a good feeling to get two wins, especially at home,” Mount Marty head coach Kayla Bryant said. “The games before too, us coming back from Doane after getting those two wins there, it’s really big going into this weekend.”
The Lancers jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning of the day Tuesday, and held the lead until a four run third inning put Dakota State in front 5-3. The third inning scoring burst for the Trojans forced a pitching change for the Lancers, as Kaylee Rogers replaced McKenzie Gray. Rogers finished the game giving up one run over four innings and striking out four.
A Janeah Castro solo home run followed later in the inning by an Emma Burns RBI-single to give Mount Marty the 7-6 lead after five innings. The Lancers locked down from there and took game one.
“The first game was definitely a little bit rougher than we’d like it to be,” Bryant said. “We finally got some things going and we don’t like those close games, but the second game, we got our bats back into it and it was really good to see some big hits.”
Burns recorded a pair of hits and two RBI in game one. Bailey Kortan added two hits and one RBI. Kelly Amezcua, Madison Van Wyhe and Castro added one hit and one RBI each.
The Lancers left no doubt in game two, jumping out to a 5-0 lead after one inning and running away with an 11-2, five inning victory.
All nine bats came to the plate in the top of the first inning for Mount Marty as the Lancers pushed across five runs, two of which came on Castro’s second home run of the game.
Burns added a solo shot in the second and a Kortan double cleared the bases and brought in three more runs in the third. Amezcua hit a sac fly in the fourth and Kortan added an RBI-double in the fifth to seal the run-rule win.
Dakota State pushed a run across in the bottom of the first and added a second run in the fourth, but struggled against the Lancers’ game two starter Madison Biller.
“It definitely helps having that lead and it gives our pitcher more confidence to go into the circle knowing she’s got a lead behind her and a good defense to back her,” Bryant said.
Biller pitched the compete five inning game, picking up the win for the Lancers. Mount Marty earned their second straight doubleheader sweep after sweeping Doane in Crete, Nebraska over the weekend.
The Lancers stay home for a doubleheader with Hastings Saturday. The Lancers are five wins away from the program’s best win total in a season (21). The doubleheader Saturday starts at 1 p.m.
