LESTERVILLE — The Lesterville Broncs started the fireworks early, hitting two home runs in the first inning and scoring in each of the first four innings to claim a 10-6 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
The game had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to wet conditions. The post-game fireworks display had been scheduled for that night but was also pushed back.
Ethan Wishon went 5-for-5 with a home run to lead off the bottom of the first, a double and four RBI for Lesterville. Tanner VanDriel, Cam Schiltz and Derek Quame each had two hits. Tyler Edler also had a first-inning home run, and Michael Drotzmann, Andy Dollerschell and Hunter Martin each had a hit in the victory.
Joey Slama had three hits, and Riley Rothschadl had a triple, a home run and two RBI for Tabor. Beau Rothschadl doubled and singled. Chase Kortan had a home run and two RBI. Zach Sutera added a hit for the Bluebirds.
Brandon Nickolite went the distance in the win, striking out five. Bryce Scieszinski took the loss.
Lesterville hosts Wynot and Tabor hosts Yankton on Thursday.
MENNO — The Menno Mad Frogs ended the regular season on a positive note, outlasting Crofton 6-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday. The game was the last SCL contest of the season for both squads.
Dylan Lehr went 3-for-4 with a home run, the go-ahead double in the bottom of the eighth and two RBI for Menno. Dustin Livingston and Jamison Kleinsasser each had two hits. Macon Oplinger and Austin Pillsbury each had a hit in the victory.
Austin Tramp had two hits and Andy Knapp had a home run and three RBI for Crofton. Seth Wiebelhaus, Jared Wiebelhaus and Justin Potts each had a hit.
Kleinsasser went the distance in the win. Steven Maibaum took the loss in relief.
Both teams will be in Crofton for the District 6B Tournament later this month. The schedule will be announced after the regular season concludes on Thursday.
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Expos scored in each of the first five innings of a 16-4, seven-inning victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
David Schenk went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI for Wynot. Lee Heimes had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBI. Landon Wieseler had three hits and three RBI. Devin Lammers went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Peyton Wieseler doubled and singled, driving in two. Ryan Heimes also had two hits. Jackson Sudbeck added a hit in the victory.
Six players had one hit each for Freeman: Jake Weier, Owen Feser, Blake Schroedermeier, Jackson Fiegen, Mace Plucker and Trey Christensen.
Dain Whitmire pitched 3 2/3 innings, striking out three, for the win. Jackson Sudbeck allowed one unearned run in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Schroedermeier took the loss.
Wynot travels to Lesterville on Thursday for its regular season finale. Freeman has concluded its SCL schedule and awaits the District 6B Tournament.
Platte 11, Parkston Mudcats 10
PLATTE — The Platte Killer Tomatoes pounded out 16 hits to edge the Parkston Mudcats 11-10 in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Jarod Severson had four hits, and Michael Buitenbos went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI for Platte. Preston Nedved also had three hits and two RBI. Ryan Allen and Jimmy DeWaard each had two hits. Hayden Kuiper posted a hit and two RBI. Hunter Hewitt added a hit in the victory.
Brady Nolz went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Ryan McGinnis had two hits and four RBI for Parkston. Riley Weber also had two hits. Jeff Harris and Braxton Wilhelm each doubled. Luke Bormann added a hit.
Myles Kott picked up the win in relief. Wilhelm took the loss.
Mount Vernon 9, Parkston Devil Rays 4
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Mustangs scored in five straight innings to surge past the Parkston Devil Rays 9-4 in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Jonah Schmidt went 3-for-5 with a double for Parkston. Brayden Jervik and Jake Helleloid each doubled. Seth Muth, Max Scott, Logan Heidinger and T.J. Schmidt each had a hit in the effort.
Helleloid took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work. Muth struck out four in two innings of relief.
