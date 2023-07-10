LESTERVILLE — The Lesterville Broncs started the fireworks early, hitting two home runs in the first inning and scoring in each of the first four innings to claim a 10-6 victory over Tabor in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.

The game had been scheduled for Friday but was postponed due to wet conditions. The post-game fireworks display had been scheduled for that night but was also pushed back.

