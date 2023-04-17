SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Mount Marty placed third in the Defender Women’s Invitational, held Monday in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Park University won the title with a 639. Dakota Wesleyan shot 663 to edge the Lancers by three strokes.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 2:00 am
Morningside’s Sofia Castelan shot a 68 in the final round to finish at 1-under 143, earning medalist honors. Park’s Laetitia Solombrino (152) was second, followed by DWU’s Megan Hinker and Park’s Allison Marticke, each at 154.
MMU was led by Kelsey Heath, who placed fifth at 155. Tanna Lehfeldt shot 165 to place 10th. Courtney Heath (173) was 27th, Tatum Jensen (174) was 28th and Caitlyn Stimpson (177) was 31st for the Lancers.
Also for MMU, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 212 and Katie Roth shot 218.
MMU plays its final regular season tournament on Friday and Saturday, the Peru State Invitational.
Men: Raider Inv.
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty men’s golf team finished 13th in the Raider Invitational, Monday at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, Iowa.
Doane and Morningside tied atop the two-round event, each scoring 569, with Doane winning a one-hole playoff. Northeast Community College (570) was third.
Morningside’s Philip Mangset shot a 137 to earn medalist honors.
Mount Marty shot 624 for the day, led by Ted Bengston’s two-round score of 149. Jackson Faber shot 153, Reid Hansen carded a 156, Carson Pederson shot 168 and Hunter Bailey carded a 171 on the day.
Competing individually, Trey Vande Kop MMU shot 178.
MMU now turns its attention to the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships, April 24-25 in Vermillion.
