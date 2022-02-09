SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Dordt outscored Mount Marty 14-5 in overtime to claim a 76-67 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Bryce Coppock finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for Dordt (18-8, 10-7 GPAC). He scored six points in the overtime period.
Also for Dordt, Cade Bleeker scored 12 points. Jackson Louscher had nine points. Parker grad Camden Bialas finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Josh Baugher grabbed eight rebounds and Luke Rankin added four assists and four steals.
Tyrell Harper and Allen Wilson each scored 14 points, with Harper posting 14 rebounds and four assists, for Mount Marty. Nick Coleman and Gio Diaz each scored 12 points. Lincoln Jordre added nine points and 10 rebounds.
Mount Marty, 7-20 overall and 3-15 in the GPAC, concludes the road portion of its schedule on Saturday at Northwestern. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
MOUNT MARTY (7-20)
Nick Coleman 4-11 3-4 12, Gio Diaz 5-14 0-0 12, Tyrell Harper 6-19 1-4 14, Kade Stearns 1-5 0-0 3, Lincoln Jordre 3-6 2-2 9, Josh Arlt 0-1 0-0 0, Allen Wilson 6-9 0-0 14, Dayvon Botts 0-0 0-0 0, Matthew Becker 0-1 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 1-3 0-0 3. TOTALS: 26-69 6-10 67.
DORDT (18-8)
Luke Rankin 2-9 2-3 6, Bryce Coppock 9-18 5-6 27, Cade Bleeker 4-11 3-3 12, Jackson Louscher 3-4 2-3 9, Camden Bialas 4-13 0-2 8, Trey Hinote 1-3 2-2 5, Caleb Harmsen 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Ben Faircloud 0-1 0-0 0, Dawson Feenstra 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Baugher 3-5 1-2 7. TOTALS: 27-67 15-21 76.
At the half: DU 31-29. After Regulation: 62-62. Three-Pointers: MMU 9-33 (Diaz 2-9, Wilson 2-4, Coleman 1-3, Harper 1-7, Stearns 1-4, Jordre 1-3, Larson 1-2, Arlt 0-1), DU 7-19 (Coppock 4-6, Bleeker 1-5, Louscher 1-1, Hinote 1-2, Rankin 0-2, Harmsen 0-2, Fairclough 0-1). Rebounds: DU 46 (Coppock 8, Baugher 8), MMU 45 (Harper 14, Jordre 10). Assists: DU 15 (Rankin 4, Coppock 4), MMU 11 (Coleman 4, Harper 4). Steals: DU 11 (Rankin 4, Coppock 4), MMU 8 (Coleman 2, Diaz 2). Blocked Shots: MMU 5 (Jordre 3), DU 3 (Bialas 3). Turnovers: MMU 19, DU 14. Personal Fouls: MMU 19, DU 13. Fouled Out: Bleeker.
