VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles got double-doubles from Camille McDermott, Ava Koller, and Macey Drotzmann to win a non-conference match here against the Vermillion Tanagers 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18 here at Vermillion High School Thursday night.
Yankton improved to 3-11, while Vermillion fell to 7-11.
“It’s good for us to get the win because we have to win to build confidence,” Gazelles head coach Chelsea Law said after the match. “When you go into another game, and you take control
of the game, it takes a little pressure off you for the next game when you know you can win.”
The Gazelles were led by McDermott’s 44 assists and 19 digs. Koller led Yankton with 20 digs to go along with 10 kills. Drotzmann tallied 16 kills to go along with 14 digs.
Tanagers head coach Amy Nelson did not mince words when evaluating her team’s performance. “To be honest with you, I’m not really happy,” she said. “We had nine days off in a row. That’s never good especially when it’s in the middle of the season. That did make me nervous. In our first set, we weren’t getting our serves over. Then we were standing.”
Vermillion was led by Brooklyn Voss’ 13 kills. Claire Doty had 34 assists to go along with 14 digs. Kelsey O’Neill led the Tanagers with 31 digs.
The Gazelles took advantage of the issues Nelson described. Yankton used a 7-0 run to take a 20-14 lead in the set. Still, Vermillion showed resilience as the Tanagers scored on five straight set points for Yankton to tie the game at 24. Yankton persevered and got the last two points of the set to win it, 26-24.
“The game isn’t over until you win by two points,” Law said. “It’s okay to put yourself in those positions when (you are learning how to) win. When the set is 26-24, (it is a matter of) who has the grit and perseverance to pull through that. I’m glad we were able to do that tonight because it gives you the confidence when you’re in that position again, you know what to do.”
Yankton used runs of 7-1 and 7-2 to take set two 25-19.
“We cleaned up our servicing,” Law said. “Our defense pulled us through. When you clean your servicing, it gives Camille more options (on sets). We were able to run things a little bit faster.
“We want to have a window and seize those moments to take control of the game with the potential of the type of volleyball that we can play.”
In the third set, the Tanagers used an 8-0 run to take a 16-11 lead in the set. Yankton went on a 6-1 run to get within one at 22-21, but Vermillion scored the last three points to get its first set win of the match.
“I was proud of them (in set three),” Nelson said. “I was telling them just because you lose the first two sets I told them, ‘We’ve got three more games. We can do this.’ If they talk as a team and move, it’s as simple as it sounds. I told them there are two things I can’t do for you on the court: effort and communication. When they did it (tonight), we came out and won the third set.”
Yankton settled down in the fourth set as it never trailed. The Gazelles used a 7-1 run to take a 12-6 lead in the set. Vermillion never got closer than three in the set.
“I told them, ‘I’m glad that you’re turning it around. I see you playing really good volleyball. I’m going to hold you to that high expectation.’”
Yankton’s schedule does not get easier at the Gazelles play Sioux Falls Christian Monday. Vermillion hosts Dell Rapids on Tuesday. Both coaches are hopeful that their teams can improve in the teams’ upcoming matches.
The Gazelles won both the JV match, 25-19, 25-18, and the C-Team match, 25-16, 25-20.
