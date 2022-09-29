VERMILLION — The Yankton Gazelles got double-doubles from Camille McDermott, Ava Koller, and Macey Drotzmann to win a non-conference match here against the Vermillion Tanagers 26-24, 25-19, 21-25, 25-18 here at Vermillion High School Thursday night.

Yankton improved to 3-11, while Vermillion fell to 7-11.

