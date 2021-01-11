The Yankton Bucks remained second in the Class AA boys’ ranking in the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll, announced today (Monday).
The top five order in all three boys’ classes, as well as Class AA girls, remained the same as last week. The Class A girls’ poll saw a breaking of the tie for second place, while the Class B girls’ poll saw a new fifth-ranked team.
Sioux Falls Washington (5-0), which hosts Yankton (7-1) tonight, picked up 15 of 17 first place votes to retain the top spot. Yankton picked up the other two.
Dakota Valley (6-0) was a unanimous top pick in the Class A boys’ ranking. Vermillion (6-0) ranked fifth.
In Class B boys, DeSmet (7-1) drew 15 first place votes to remain in the top spot, with Platte-Geddes (4-0) second. Viborg-Hurley (5-2) continued to receive votes.
The Sioux Falls Washington (4-1) girls remained first in the Class AA girls’ poll despite second-ranked Harrisburg (7-0) having an 8-7 edge in first place votes. O’Gorman (6-1) picked up the other two first place picks.
St. Thomas More (8-0) claimed 16 of 17 first place votes in the Class A girls’ ranking, with West Central (6-1), which broke the tie with Winner for second, receiving the other.
Corsica-Stickney (7-0) was a unanimous pick in the Class B girls’ poll. Viborg-Hurley (7-1) received votes.
The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 11 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Boys basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 5-0 81 1
2. Yankton (2) 7-1 69 2
3. Harrisburg 6-0 44 3
4. Brandon Valley 4-1 33 4
5. Mitchell 7-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 1.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (17) 6-0 85 1
2. SF Christian 6-1 62 2
3. Sioux Valley 10-0 52 3
4. Dell Rapids 5-1 33 4
5. Vermillion 6-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (15) 7-1 83 1
2. Platte-Geddes (2) 4-0 70 2
3. Howard 7-0 41 3
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 5-2 28 4
5. Canistota 5-0 22 5
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 11.
Girls basketball
Class AA
1. Washington (7) 4-1 74 1
2. Harrisburg (8) 7-0 71 2
3. O’Gorman (2) 6-1 52 3
4. Brandon Valley 5-1 32 4
5. Aberdeen Central 6-0 26 5
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (16) 8-0 84 1
2. West Central (1) 6-1 64 T-2
3. Winner 8-1 55 T-2
4. Hamlin 4-1 30 4
5. SF Christian 6-1 17 5
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 5.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (17) 7-0 85 1
2. Castlewood 5-0 65 2
3. White River 5-0 52 3
4. Ethan 6-0 35 4
5. Hanson 6-1 11 NR
Receiving votes: Viborg-Hurley 5, Newell 1, Waverly-South Shore 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.