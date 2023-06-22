The Golden Girls scored three runs in the fifth and final inning to pull away from Yankton Fury Red 18-U 4-1 in softball action Thursday at Riverside Field.
Bailey Sample registered seven strikeouts for Yankton. Logan Miller and Regan Garry registered a hit apiece, with Garry recording an RBI.
