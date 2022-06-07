VERMILLION — Eleven Coyotes, seven women and four men, have been voted to the Academic All-Summit League Outdoor Track and Field teams announced Tuesday by the league office.
Representing the Coyote women are fifth-year senior Holly Gerberding, third-year sophomore Carly Haring, fifth-year junior Landon Kemp, third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp, sophomore Jacy Pulse, sophomore Sara Reifenrath and fifth-year junior Abby Ripperda. Representing the Coyote men are third-year sophomore Marshall Faurot, third-year sophomore Dylan Kautz, third-year sophomore Hugo Morvan and fourth-year junior Jessie Sullivan.
Marshall Faurot, who hails from Scott City, Kansas, earned all-Summit League honors in the pole vault at the Summit League Championships. He also placed fourth in the high jump to score 13 points for the Coyotes. He vaulted a season-best 17-6 ½ (5.35m) at the Bobcat Invitational earlier this spring. Faurot qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in the pole vault for the second consecutive season. This is his fourth consecutive academic all-league team. Faurot carries a 3.77 grade-point average as a kinesiology and sport management major.
Holly Gerberding, a native of Sturgis, South Dakota, earned a pair of all-Summit finishes and scored 13 points for the Coyotes at the Summit League Championships. She combined for a career-best score of 4,956 points in the heptathlon to place third. She also finished third in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:00.54 and placed eighth in the long jump in 19-0 ¾ (5.81m). This marks her fifth career academic all-league team. Gerberding owns a 4.00 grade-point average after her first semester of graduate school, while she graduated with a 3.94 GPA and bachelor’s degree in medical biology in 2021.
Carly Haring, a native of Mitchell, South Dakota, earned all-Summit League honors in the high jump with a clearance of 5-9 ¼ (1.76m). She posted a season-best of 5-10 ½ (1.79m) at the Drake Relays to qualify for the NCAA West Preliminary for the second-straight season. This is her fourth career academic all-Summit honor. Haring owns a 4.00 grade-point average as a medical biology major.
Dylan Kautz, hailing from Norfolk, Nebraska, snagged two golds and a bronze to score 18.5 points at the Summit League Championships. Kautz clocked 10.50 seconds to capture a Summit title in the 100 meters and anchored the 4x100-meter relay to a win in 40.02 seconds. He also clocked a personal best 21.24 seconds in the 200 meters for third place. He picks up his third career academic all-Summit honor and his first from the outdoor season. Kautz owns a 3.86 grade-point average as a business major.
Landon Kemp, who hails from Greenville, Michigan, earned all-Summit honors in the pole vault at the league championship meet, vaulting 12-10 (3.91m) for third place. She posted a season best of 13-2 ¼ (4.02m) at the Drake Relays earlier this spring, which qualified her for the NCAA West Preliminary for the third time in her career. This is her fourth career academic all-Summit recognition. Kemp boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average for both her graduate work and her undergraduate studies as a sport marketing and media major.
Lydia Knapp, a native of Linden, Iowa, earned a pair of all-Summit finishes and scored 20 points in the throwing events at the Summit League Championships. She finished runner-up in the hammer throw with a personal best of 205-9 (62.71m), took second in the discus in 160-11 (49.05m) and placed fifth in the javelin with a personal best mark of 140-6 (42.82m) at the league meet. She also set South Dakota’s school record in the discus this spring with a throw of 175-2 (53.39m). Knapp qualified for the NCAA West Preliminaries in both the hammer throw and the discus. She earned a spot on the academic all-league team for the first time this spring. Knapp carries a 3.88 grade-point average as a medical laboratory science major.
Hugo Morvan, hailing from Vannes, France, earned all-Summit League honors in the 110-meter hurdles with a clocking of 14.46 seconds. He posted a season-best time of 14.17 seconds in the preliminaries of the Summit League Championships. This marks his third career academic all-league team. Morvan carries a 3.88 grade-point average as a physics major.
Jacy Pulse, a native of Salem, South Dakota, snagged three golds and a bronze to score 21 points at the Summit League Championships. She won the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 59.58 seconds, ran on the record-setting 4x100-meter relay that clocked 44.99 seconds and ran a leg of the Coyotes’ winning 4x400-meter relay that clocked 3:43.65. She also garnered all-Summit honors with a third-place finish in the 100 meters. Pulse went on to compete at the NCAA West Preliminaries in both the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x100-meter relay. She clocked a personal best of 58.88 seconds in the hurdles at NCAA West. She has made the academic all-league team in her first year of eligibility. Pulse boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a nursing major.
Sara Reifenrath, a native of Hartington, Nebraska, took home four golds and scored 25 points at the Summit League Championships. She won the 200 meters in a meet record time of 23.20 seconds, captured the 400 meters in 53.66 seconds, anchored the 4x100-meter relay to a meet record time of 44.99 seconds and anchored the 4x400-meter relay to gold in 3:43.65. Reifenrath competed in the 200 meters and the 4x100-meter relay at the NCAA West Preliminary, advancing to the national quarterfinals of the 200 meters. This marks her second career academic all-Summit team. Reifenrath carries a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a general studies major.
Abby Ripperda, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, earned all-Summit League honors in the 10,000 meters with a third-place finish in 37:25.06. She also placed fifth in the 5,000 meters to score 10 points at the Summit League Championships. This marks her first academic all-league team on the track, albeit she’s twice been named to the academic all-league team for cross country. Ripperda carried a perfect 4.00 grade-point average in her first semester of physical therapy school. She graduated with a 3.84 grade-point average for her bachelor’s of medical biology.
Jessie Sullivan, who hails from Albion, Nebraska, captured his second-straight Summit title in the discus with a throw of 175-9 (53.56m). He also finished runner-up in the hammer throw in 209-4 (63.80m) and placed fifth in the shot put in 58-1 ¼ (17.71m) for 22 points at the Summit League Championships. He qualified for the NCAA West Preliminary in both the discus and the hammer throw for the second-straight season. He ranks in the top-five of USD history for the hammer throw, discus and shot put. Sullivan was the 2021 Summit League Scholar Athlete of the Year, received an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship this spring, and garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District honors. This marks his fifth career academic all-league team. Sullivan boasts a perfect 4.00 grade-point average as a chemistry major.
