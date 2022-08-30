HARRISBURG — Third-ranked Harrisburg earned a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.

Morissen Samuels had 15 kills and Karalynn Leach had 11 kills to lead the Harrisburg attack. Kayleigh Hybertson finished with 40 assists. Gabrielle Zachariasen had four ace serves. Kaelyn Snoozy posted 18 digs and Maggie Meister added 15 digs in the victory.

