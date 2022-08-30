HARRISBURG — Third-ranked Harrisburg earned a 25-22, 25-14, 25-22 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Morissen Samuels had 15 kills and Karalynn Leach had 11 kills to lead the Harrisburg attack. Kayleigh Hybertson finished with 40 assists. Gabrielle Zachariasen had four ace serves. Kaelyn Snoozy posted 18 digs and Maggie Meister added 15 digs in the victory.
Macy Drotzmann led Yankton with seven kills, two ace serves and five digs. Camille McDermott finished with 15 assists. Payton Moser added 15 digs and two ace serves.
Yankton head coach Chelsea Law was pleased with what she saw from the young Gazelles at times in the match.
“We played with confidence and were very aggressive in games one and three,” she said. “We showed great improvement since last week.”
Both teams face Class A opponents next. Harrisburg (6-0) takes on Tea Area on Sept. 3, while Yankton travels to Beresford on Thursday.
Harrisburg won the JV match 25-3, 25-13; the sophomore match 25-11, 25-6; the freshmen ‘A’ match 25-13, 25-7; and the freshmen ‘B’ match 25-18, 25-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.