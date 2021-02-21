SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty University men’s basketball team will open the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament at top-seeded Morningside on Wednesday. The GPAC announced pairings and schedule for the tournament late Saturday.
The game between the Lancers (9-16, 6-14 GPAC) and Mustangs (20-4, 16-4) will be an 8 p.m. start. Morningside is also the top seed on the women’s side, and that game will be played prior to the MMU-Morningside contest.
Morningside won both meetings in the 2020-21 season, 68-58 on Nov. 21 in Sioux City, Iowa; and 78-71 on Jan. 30 in Yankton. The Mustangs have won 21 straight contests over the Lancers, last falling to MMU on Jan. 27, 2010.
The winner of Wednesday’s contest will face the winner of the matchup between fifth-seeded Concordia (17-8, 14-6) and fourth-seeded Dakota Wesleyan (18-7, 14-6).
On the other side of the bracket, sixth-seeded Dordt (18-7, 13-7) travels to Jamestown (18-7, 14-6), and seventh-seeded Briar Cliff (12-13, 9-11) travels to Northwestern (20-5, 15-5).
Semifinal games will be played on Feb. 27, hosted by the higher seed. The championship game is set for Tuesday, March 2, at the higher seed. If Morningside wins the tournament, the runner-up claims the second berth into the NAIA Tournament from the league.
The NAIA tournament will include 48 teams, with opening round games (in three-team pods) played March 12-13. The 16 opening round site winners will advance to the NAIA National Championship, March 18-23 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
GPAC MEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
No. 8 Mount Marty (9-16) at No. 1 Morningside (20-4), 8 p.m.
No. 5 Concordia (17-8) at No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan (18-7), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Dordt (18-7) at No. 3 Jamestown (18-7), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Briar Cliff (12-13) at No. 2 Northwestern (20-5), 8 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 27 (at high seeds)
Concordia/DWU winner vs. MMU/Morningside winner
Dordt/Jamestown winner vs. BC/Northwestern winner
Championship, March 2
Semifinal winners at high seed
GPAC WOMEN’S TOURN.
Quarterfinals, Feb. 24
No. 8 Jamestown (15-10) at No. 1 Morningside (23-2), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Dordt (15-10) at No. 4 Briar Cliff (16-9), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Midland (15-10) at No. 3 Northwestern (16-9), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Dakota Wesleyan (14-10) at No. 2 Concordia (18-7), 7 p.m.
Semifinals, Feb. 27 (at high seeds)
Dordt/BC winner vs. Jamestown/Morningside winner
Midland/Northwestern winner vs. DWU/Concordia winner
Championship, March 2
Semifinal winners at high seed
