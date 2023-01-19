A number of area programs, including Yankton and the University of South Dakota, have made weather-related adjustments to their athletic schedules.
— The wrestling triangular featuring Pierre and Huron at Yankton, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled. Yankton will travel to Pierre on Jan. 26 to wrestle the Governors before their dual against Brandon Valley. The Bucks and Gazelles will travel to Huron on Feb. 2 before the Tigers wrestle Watertown. Start time on both makeup dates will be announced.
The middle school wrestling matches between Yankton, Huron and Pierre were cancelled and will not be made up.
— Yankton’s girls’ basketball game at Sioux Falls Roosevelt was postponed to Friday, Jan. 20.
— The boys’ basketball game featuring Freeman at Menno has been rescheduled for Friday, Jan. 20. It will be played in Freeman as part of a doubleheader with the girls.
— The South Dakota at Denver women’s basketball game, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to Monday, Jan. 23.
— The South Dakota track and field team will not travel to the Wyoming Dual on Friday.
Here are the schedule changes involving area programs:
— The Andes Central-Dakota Christian at Avon basketball doubleheader was postponed to Friday, Jan. 20.
— The Battle Creek at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge basketball doubleheader was postponed to Friday, Jan. 20.
— The Irene-Wakonda at Alcester-Hudson basketball doubleheader was postponed to Friday, Jan. 20. Due to that change, the Irene-Wakonda One-Act Play performance scheduled for Friday was postponed.
— The Lewis & Clark Conference Wrestling Tournament was postponed to Monday, Jan. 23.
— The Niobrara Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 24.
— The Canton at Parker basketball doubleheader was postponed. The boys’ game will be held on Jan. 27, with the girls’ game set for Feb. 6.
— The Sioux Falls Lutheran at Centerville boys’ basketball game was postponed. No makeup date was set.
— The Bon Homme at Parkston basketball doubleheader was postponed due to a water main break. No makeup date has been announced.
— The Bloomfield at Osmond-Randolph basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Elk Point-Jefferson at Akron-Westfield basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
— The Sioux Falls Christian at Vermillion boys’ basketball game was postponed. No makeup date was set.
— The Gayville-Volin at Scotland basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date was set.
— The Marty at Santee basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date was set.
— The Tri County Northeast at Wausa basketball doubleheader was postponed. No makeup date was set.
— The Wynot at Bancroft-Rosalie girls’ basketball game was postponed. No makeup date was set.
— The gymnastics triangular featuring Parkston-Ethan-Hanson and West Central at Wagner-Bon Homme has been cancelled. It will not be made up.
To report a schedule change, coaches and/or athletic directors are encouraged to contact the Press & Dakotan at sports@yankton.net, by fax at 1-605-665-0288 or by phone at 1-605-665-7811, ext. 106.
