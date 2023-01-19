Winter Storm
A number of area programs, including Yankton and the University of South Dakota, have made weather-related adjustments to their athletic schedules.

— The wrestling triangular featuring Pierre and Huron at Yankton, scheduled for Thursday, was cancelled. Yankton will travel to Pierre on Jan. 26 to wrestle the Governors before their dual against Brandon Valley. The Bucks and Gazelles will travel to Huron on Feb. 2 before the Tigers wrestle Watertown. Start time on both makeup dates will be announced.

