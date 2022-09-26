LINCOLN, Neb. — The Mount Marty women’s golf team finished second in the Nebraska Wesleyan Fall Invitational, held Saturday and Sunday at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Central Community College won the event with a 630 after shooting a final round 309. MMU (659) was second, followed by Concordia (686) and Nebraska Wesleyan (691).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.