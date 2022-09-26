LINCOLN, Neb. — The Mount Marty women’s golf team finished second in the Nebraska Wesleyan Fall Invitational, held Saturday and Sunday at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Central Community College won the event with a 630 after shooting a final round 309. MMU (659) was second, followed by Concordia (686) and Nebraska Wesleyan (691).
Iowa Western’s Madi Schlaepfer earned medalist honors with a two-day score of 150.
MMU was led by Kelsey Heath, who tied for sixth with a two-day score of 158. Tanna Lehfeldt shot 164, Courtney Heath shot 167 and Caitlyn Stimpson shot 170 to round out the Lancer scorecard. Also for the Lancers, Tatum Jensen finished at 195. Competing individually for MMU, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 204 and Katie Roth shot 229.
