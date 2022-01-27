Stifling. Suffocating. Smothering.
However one describes it, the Brandon Valley man to man defense stripped the Yankton Gazelles of any chance to win, as the Lynx scored a 67-24 victory in the YHS gym Thursday night.
The loss dropped Yankton to 3-8 on the season while Brandon Valley moved to 11-1. The Gazelles head west to face Douglas on Saturday.
BV opened the game jumping to a 9-2 lead by the time the first quarter reached the four minute mark. YHS trimmed it to 11-7 but the Lynx outscored the Gazelles 5-2 by the time the stanza ended.
The Lynx tough defense limited the Gazelles to 4 of 11 field goals and forced five YHS turnovers.
Brandon caught fire from outside the arc as the visitors knocked down three unanswered three-pointers to push their lead to 25-9. The BV bunch ended up preventing the Gazelles from finding the hoop with a field goal in the second stanza. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded the Lynx were ahead 39-13. Yankton’s four points came from the charity stripe.
“Their defense really took us out of our game,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “We had a nice week of practices before tonight, and worked hard on getting good shots, and Brandon simply took that away from us. And when we did get a look, we couldn’t hit our shots.” BV forced YHS into eight turnovers in the first 16 minutes.
The Lynx continued to widen the gap in the second half as they outscored the Gazelles 10-3 by the time the third period clock hit three minutes. And then they only gave up a Bailey LaCroix three pointer from there to the buzzer, outscoring Yankton 7-3 to carry a 54-19 lead to the final frame.
When Jillian Eidsness converted a lay-in and free throw, the margin was trimmed to 56-22, but that basket would be Yankton’s lone field goal in the final quarter as BV pushed their lead to the final score.
“These girls have been working so hard in practice and have been so close in some of our recent games, it’s tough to see them run into a buzzsaw like they did tonight,” Krier noted. “But we have the long road trip on Saturday, but if the girls can keep up their energy and enthusiasm, and keep doing the things we’ve worked on, I think we can see a good result against Douglas, which should push into the second half of the season.”
In the ‘C’ game, Yankton lost 43-25. Camryn Koletzky tallied 11 points and had four rebounds. LaCroix added eight points and three rebounds.
Brandon Valley won the ‘D’ game 45-32. For Yankton, Adilyn Schelhaas led the way with seven points and eight rebounds. Alexia Wheeler scored five points. Kenzie Giziewski also had eight rebounds for the Gazelles.
BRANDON VALLEY (11-1)
Tessa Bower 1 0-0 2, Kylie Foss 6 1-1 15, Hilary Behrens 4 3-4 13, Taylor Stemen 3 1-2 9, Sidney Thue 2 0-0 4, Jaida Metzger 1 0-0 3, Kennedi Deckert 2 0-0 6, Madison Geiver 1 2-4 4, Haley Bergan 3 0-0 7, Bria Cady 0 2-2 2, Paisley Hoff 0 2-2 2, Riley Schlotman 0 0-0 0, Rachael Spencer 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23 11-15 67.
YANKTON (3-8)
Jillian Eidsness 2 1-1 6, Jordynn Salvator 3 1-2 7, Claire Tereshinski 0 0-0 0, Kate Beeman 1 3-4 5, Bailey LaCroix 1 0-0 3, Macy Drotzmann 0 2-4 2, Elle Feser 0 1-3 1, Camryn Koletzky 0 0-0 0, Kamella Kopp 0 0-1 0, Emma Herrboldt 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 7 8-15 24.
BRANDON VALLEY 16 23 17 11 — 67
YANKTON 9 4 6 5 — 24
Three-Pointers: BV 10 (Foss 2, Behrens 2, Stemen 2, Deckert 2, Metzger 1, Bergan 1), Y 2 (Eidsness 1, LaCroix 1). Personal Fouls: BV 15, Y 11. Fouled Out: None.
